"Now he wants to be like Curry": Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares his thoughts on comedian Druski's basketball journey

Comedian Drew Desbordes, also known as Druski, got a lot of people talking about his basketball game when he played during the celebrity game of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Now, five-star McDonald's All-American shooting guard Meleek Thomas is helping the comedian. The Arkansas signee teased that he and Druski are dropping a video together.

In the video posted by Overtime on Thursday on Instagram, Meleek Thomas explained that Druski has been trying to improve his game, particularly his shooting. The City Reapers star also revealed that Druski has been improving and wants to play like 2x NBA MVP Steph Curry himself. His basketball journey to improvement will be recorded in that upcoming video, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday.

"The first time I seen him in here, it was just spots, like, right in front of the basket," said Meleek Thomas. "Now he wanna be like Curry, he wanna shoot threes."

Meleek Thomas also complimented Druski about his work ethic, as the comedian had been working very hard to improve his game, which has inspired Thomas.

"Everytime I come in, I come back from class, I see Druski working out. That's the only thing I wanna do, just wanna be consistent with my work and I'm staying in love with the process and never changing, so that's when I see him, gonna try, I will take that from him."

Druski played for Team Rice during the celebrity game and while his team lost, many believed that he stole the show, with some of the event's most comedic moments coming from him and celebrity streamer Kai Cenat.

Meleek Thomas and City Reapers just 1 win away from OTE Finals

As for Meleek Thomas, the five-star Arkansas signee is not just busy trying to help Druski improve but also get his team through the OTE Pokemon Playoffs. His team, the No. 2 seed City Reapers, are in a best-of-five semifinal against No. 6 seed Fear of God Athletics, led by fellow five-star McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev.

The City Reapers are up 2-0 in the series, with the third and possibly deciding game happening on Sunday at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Should a fourth game be required in that best-of-five, it will be scheduled for Monday.

Both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds received byes into the semifinals. If they win their series, Thomas and the City Reapers would face No. 8 seed Cold Hearts or No. 1 seed YNG Dreamerz, with the YNG Dreamerz up 2-0 in that series.

