"Of course": Carlos Boozer's twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer unanimously reaffirm their commitment to Duke shutting flip rumors

Duke five-star signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer have reaffirmed their commitment to the Blue Devils amid rumors of their potential flip. They confirmed their commitment during a news conference on Saturday.

The Boozer twins signed with Duke in November after a lengthy recruiting process. They chose the Blue Devils over offers from Miami, Kentucky and Florida.

The twins took visits to each of the campuses through last fall but ultimately settled on continuing their father’s legacy at Duke. Carlos Boozer represented the Duke Blue Devils from 1999 to 2002 before continuing his career in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer have had amazing high school careers, winning four straight Florida 7A state titles with Columbus High School in Miami. They led Columbus to a comfortable 68-36 win over Windermere earlier in March to complete perhaps the greatest run in Florida high school basketball history.

Cameron scored 20 points, Jaxon Richardson followed with 16 points and Cayden scored 12 points to gift Columbus the four-peat. Cameron and Cayden end their high school careers as two of Florida’s most decorated high school hoops stars, compiling a 114-16 record.

What is next for Cayden and Cameron Boozer?

Cayden and Cameron Boozer have one more milestone to achieve with the Explorers before moving to the next level. They will lead the team to the Chipotle Nationals in Fishers, Indiana, for a national championship this week.

The twins are already reputable nationally, with Cameron bagging the Gatorade High School Basketball National Player of the Year award last week. It was the second time he’d won the award in his career, after winning it as a sophomore two years ago.

Cameron beat Holy Innocent (Atlanta) power forward Caleb Wilson and Roosevelt (Riverdale, California) shooting guard Brayden Burries to win the award. He has averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer were visited in school by the Miami Heat’s Kevin Love, who shared the news with them. It was Love who also presented the award to Cameron at a ceremony in Columbus when he won it in 2023. Reacting to the win, Cameron said:

“It’s a blessing, first of all, to win. Not that many people have won two, so super thankful. Super thankful for everyone around me.”

Cayden and Cameron Boozer are set to enroll at Duke later in the year to start their college careers.

