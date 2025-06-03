"Offers for Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia? Good lord": Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs' dual-sport abilities in HS wow fans

Orlando Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs turned 24 years old on Tuesday. Sports Center Next's Instagram page posted about how good he was in high school, winning awards not just in basketball, but in football as well.

Ad

Suggs was a dual-sport star for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, winning three straight Class 2A state championships for basketball and a Class 4A state championship in football. He was also named the Minnesota Mr. Basketball in 2020 and the Minnesota Mr. Football in 2019.

Ad

Trending

This dominance across two different sports in his high school days has gotten a lot of fans talking.

"HE HAD OFFERS FOR ALABAMA OHIO STATE AND GEORGIA? Good lord," said one fan.

"Looked nice! And only would’ve developed, maybe just maybe…bro chose the wrong sport. Good bball player, look like he could’ve easily been a top notch quarterback," added another commenter.

Ad

"Smartest decision he made was to play in the nba, more paper, less damage to the body overtime," another person pointed out.

Meanwhile, others were not impressed, claiming that Minnesota was not as competitive as other states, such as Florida. Others, on the other hand, believe he chose the wrong sport and should have stuck with football.

"Minnesota is TERRIBLE in highschool sports compared to the rest of the country. But I will say, bro is a great athlete." opined one person.

Ad

"I still think he chose the wrong sport." another person added.

"Yeah because football in that area is just so good at the high school level, come down to Florida and he's just another QB," another person noted.

Hoops fans react to Jalen Suggs being a multi-sport star in high school (source: sportscenternext)

How good was Jalen Suggs in high school?

Jalen Suggs was a basketball star for Minnehaha Academy since his freshman year, averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to help lead his school to a Class 2A state championship. He was also named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American first team.

Ad

He won his second straight Class 2A state championship in his sophomore year, averaging 16 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He won that title for a third year in a row, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game as a junior.

During his senior year, he averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.9 steals per game and was named a McDonald's All-American. However, he failed to win a fourth straight state title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More