Watch: LeBron James surprises high school students in Minnesota, gets priceless reaction

NBA superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most popular players in the league. 'King James' has electrified arenas in his two decades in the league, and he recently took it upon himself to surprise a bunch of high school students in Minnesota.

In a video posted on Instagram, the four-time NBA champion is seen patiently waiting behind the curtain at Lourdes High School's auditorium. The curtain then opens to thunderous applause when the students recognize they are in the presence of basketball royalty.

In the caption, James thanked the school for the warm welcome. The LA Lakers star had been using the school's gym and weight room for a week.

“Huge shout out to Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota, for this week’s long hospitality, prayers, love and support. I am very thankful for it all,” wrote James.

LeBron James' philanthropic activities

The LeBron James Foundation started the After-School All-Stars for kids in his hometown, Akron. The essence of the program is to give children somewhere to go after school. Through his organization, James has raised money and donated to the program to fund extracurricular activities, particularly for at-risk children.

James was very supportive of the 'Boys and Girls Club of America' when he was in Miami. Together with his wife Savannah, they designed and gifted furniture to the club, replaced roofs, and built the children's play area. In addition, they donated computers and other equipment.

LeBron James is also a major donor to the non-profit organization, Children’s Defense Fund, which was founded in 1973. Its mission is to make sure all children are treated fairly and equally. It also targets “at-risk” children who come from marginalized backgrounds and assists them in completing their education.

The future Hall of Famer has also contributed to the University of Akron, helping to fund its scholarship programs. He has also donated over $20 million to improving public elementary schools.