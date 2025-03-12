Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt share their reaction to Mater Dei teammate Aaryn Washington's D1 offers

Aaryn Washington, an unranked prospect from the Class of 2027, is currently sitting on 26 college offers. The cornerback is one of the most heavily recruited athletes from his class and programs such as UCLA, Georgia, Washington, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Penn State have all extended their offers to him.

The Mater Dei standout's college offers were laid out in an Instagram post. His high school seniors, Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, shared their reactions in the comment section. Both athletes used emojis instead of words to show support.

Henry Jr. used a box emoji to insinuate the amount of offers dished out to the talented cornerback. Dixon-Wyatt on the other hand, commented with three shark emojis.

Chris Henry Jr. announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on July 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is yet to decide, but, according to On3, the Ryan Day-led program is the leading candidate to acquire his services.

Washington is yet to receive an offer from the Buckeyes, but, with time on his side, the young cornerback is likely to get that offer from Day.

Chris Henry Jr. sets an official visit to the Oregon Ducks on June 13

Chris Henry Jr. has scheduled multiple official visits in the upcoming weeks. The five-star wide receiver from the Class of 2026 is set to visit Miami, USC, Oregon and Ohio State in May and June.

The Ducks have been consistent in their recruitment of the five-star prospect and are set to host him on June 13. Henry was in Eugene for the Ducks' Junior Day last month.

"Oregon’s really high with me," the receiver said, as per ScoopDuck. "They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure."

Henry Jr. is ranked No. 14 in the country and is the second-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit from the state of California.

Oregon's Class of 2026 is ranked No.2 in the country, as per On3. Dan Lanning and company have landed commitments from nine athletes from the class.

