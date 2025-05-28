Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction as younger brother DeMarcus Henry gets Uncommon All-American Camp invitation

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. had a proud brother moment as he shared the big news of his younger brother Demarcus Henry receiving an invitation to the prestigious Uncommon 40 All-American Camp.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Chris posted the invite graphic featuring DeMarcus in his Mater Dei jersey, accompanied by his enthusiastic reaction:
"Yups."
The post was a reshared story from DeMarcus Henry, who expressed his excitement with the caption “Blessed!!” The invitation is for the 2025 Army National Guard Uncommon 40 All-American Camp in Los Angeles, California—a highly respected platform that showcases elite high school talent.
DeMarcus Henry, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound sophomore from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, continues to climb the national ranks as a standout shooting guard and small forward in the class of 2027.
Averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks over 31 games in the 2024–25 season, Henry has displayed elite versatility and consistent production. Notable performances include a 25-point explosion against St. Paul and 17 points versus Fountain Valley.
Henry, now a four-star recruit, holds offers from several top programs, including Oregon and UNLV. Recently, Ohio State joined the list, offering him a scholarship and deepening the Henry family’s ties to the university.
His sister, Seini Henry, also represents the Buckeyes in women’s basketball, continuing the legacy of their late father, former NFL star Chris Henry Sr.
Chris Henry Jr. shut down recruitment, reaffirmed commitment to Ohio State
Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a standout from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State, putting an end to speculation about a potential flip.
Despite persistent interest from programs like Oregon, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class officially shut down his recruitment, as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
“I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry told On3, solidifying his decision.
Ranked No. 14 overall in the 2026 On3 Industry Ranking and the No. 3 prospect in California, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver originally hails from Ohio. He moved to Mater Dei before his junior season and committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023.
Henry had previously visited Oregon for Junior Day in January and was scheduled to take official visits to Oregon, USC and Miami this summer—plans he has now cancelled.
His decision marks a major win for Ohio State, as Oregon had been considered the strongest contender to flip him.
