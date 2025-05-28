Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction as younger brother DeMarcus Henry gets Uncommon All-American Camp invitation

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. had a proud brother moment as he shared the big news of his younger brother Demarcus Henry receiving an invitation to the prestigious Uncommon 40 All-American Camp.

Ad

Taking to his Instagram stories, Chris posted the invite graphic featuring DeMarcus in his Mater Dei jersey, accompanied by his enthusiastic reaction:

"Yups."

Image via Ig@chriishenryjr

The post was a reshared story from DeMarcus Henry, who expressed his excitement with the caption “Blessed!!” The invitation is for the 2025 Army National Guard Uncommon 40 All-American Camp in Los Angeles, California—a highly respected platform that showcases elite high school talent.

Ad

Trending

DeMarcus Henry, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound sophomore from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, continues to climb the national ranks as a standout shooting guard and small forward in the class of 2027.

Averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks over 31 games in the 2024–25 season, Henry has displayed elite versatility and consistent production. Notable performances include a 25-point explosion against St. Paul and 17 points versus Fountain Valley.

Henry, now a four-star recruit, holds offers from several top programs, including Oregon and UNLV. Recently, Ohio State joined the list, offering him a scholarship and deepening the Henry family’s ties to the university.

Ad

His sister, Seini Henry, also represents the Buckeyes in women’s basketball, continuing the legacy of their late father, former NFL star Chris Henry Sr.

Chris Henry Jr. shut down recruitment, reaffirmed commitment to Ohio State

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a standout from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State, putting an end to speculation about a potential flip.

Ad

Despite persistent interest from programs like Oregon, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class officially shut down his recruitment, as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry told On3, solidifying his decision.

Ranked No. 14 overall in the 2026 On3 Industry Ranking and the No. 3 prospect in California, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver originally hails from Ohio. He moved to Mater Dei before his junior season and committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023.

Ad

Henry had previously visited Oregon for Junior Day in January and was scheduled to take official visits to Oregon, USC and Miami this summer—plans he has now cancelled.

His decision marks a major win for Ohio State, as Oregon had been considered the strongest contender to flip him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place