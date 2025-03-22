Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares reaction to Mater Dei teammate CJ Lavender’s commitment

CJ Lavender, a three-star safety from Mater Dei High School, received offers from some of the best programs. Schools such as USC, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Miami were vying for his commitment.

However, the defenseman committed to the Washington Huskies on Friday. The Huskies extended an offer to Lavender in January and it took the three-star prospect less than two months to make his decision.

Lavender's Mater Dei teammate, Chris Henry Jr., shared his reaction to the news on Instagram.

"💜," Henry reacted.

The defenseman had a great 2025 season for the Mater Dei Monarchs. In 12 games, Lavender tallied 41 total tackles and recorded a couple of interceptions. His contributions helped the Monarchs go 13-0 last year.

The three-star recruit from Santa Ana, California, is ranked No. 673 in the country and is the 57th-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 64th-best overall recruit from the state of California.

CJ Lavender sheds light on his commitment to the Washington Huskies

CJ Lavender spoke about the program and shed light on his decision to commit to Jedd Fisch-led school.

“I had 31 offers, but after seeing me practice in January, Washington really got involved and I knew in February that Washington was for me,” Lavender told On3. “They were consistent, they build a relationship and it just kept getting stronger.

"It was a no brainer after getting to know the rest of the coaching staff and understanding the principles and values they stand on. I want to be a part of something special and I believe they have the right people in the building to achieve a national championship in the near future."

The Huskies' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 28 in the country, per 247Sports. The program has managed to land seven commitments so far and is set to add more going forward. Lavender is the program's fourth defensive commit from the class and its third defensive back commit.

