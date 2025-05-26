"Ohio State is wide receiver U:" Elite WR Messiah Hampton shares his thoughts on the Buckeyes days ahead of commitment announcement

As the Class of 2026 recruiting cycle intensifies, Ohio State continues to position itself as a frontrunner for one of the nation’s most electrifying wide receiver prospects—Messiah Hampton.

Ad

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound pass-catcher out of James Monroe High School in Rochester, New York, has emerged as a top-50 recruit nationally and ranks No. 11 among wide receivers, per the 247Sports Composite.

Hampton, a dynamic four-star talent, has drawn offers from several powerhouse programs, but Ohio State remains firmly on his radar.

“Ohio State is Wide Receiver U,” Hampton told On3. “Great receivers coach. Great scheme for a receiver and they really send a lot of players to the league.”

Ad

Trending

That legacy has clearly made an impression. Known for producing elite NFL-ready talent at the position, Ohio State’s reputation as a wideout factory aligns well with Hampton’s aspirations.

Currently rated as the No. 100 overall player in his class, Hampton has listed the Buckeyes among his top choices, alongside Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Michigan, Georgia and Miami.

The Ducks have gained some momentum in recent weeks. On3’s Steve Wiltfong recently logged a prediction favoring Oregon, and Hampton is scheduled to make an official visit to Eugene on June 13.

Ad

Oregon fans may recall another high-profile New York commitment in WR Seven McGee, who joined the Ducks in 2021 but later transferred after coach Dan Lanning’s first season.

Still, Hampton fits the mold of a high-ceiling receiver in a spread offense and will be a major asset wherever he lands. While he is yet to announce a commitment date, programs across the country continue to court him heavily, with Ohio State squarely in the hunt to keep their WRU status alive.

Ad

Top WR prospect Messiah Hampton nearing decision after busy official visit slate

Four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, the top-ranked player in New York from James Monroe High School in Rochester, has narrowed his recruitment to seven programs.

Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Miami and Syracuse remain in contention for the No. 48 overall player and No. 7 wide receiver nationally, per 247Sports Composite.

Ad

Hampton has a full schedule of visits ahead, with Miami this weekend, followed by Ohio State and a final stop at Syracuse on June 13. He is expected to announce his commitment after that.

“It’s really about where I see myself fitting, on and off the field,” Hampton told On3.

Oregon, where Hampton has visited three times this year, has emerged as a favorite.

“Coach Ross Douglas and Coach Dan Lanning bring great energy. It’s always positive there,” he said.

Ad

Hampton praised Penn State's consistent pursuit.

“They’ve been recruiting me since eighth grade. I’ve been up there like 10 times.”

Regarding Miami, he added:

“Coach KB is one of my favorite wide receiver."

Originally ranked No. 29 at his position, Hampton has surged to No. 11 among receivers. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound playmaker recorded 56 catches for 869 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place