Oklahoma Sooners' star signee Aaliyah Chavez receives presents from brand owned by $308.92 billion-worth beverage giant

Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez shared an Instagram story on Friday featuring a branded gift package from Sprite, a beverage company owned by Coca-Cola, which, according to Forbes, has a market capitalization of $308.92 billion.

In the post, Chavez can be seen seated on a couch, wearing a custom black and green varsity jacket with bold embroidery, including a teddy bear, a large "S" and "J," and patches on both sleeves. She is surrounded by several Sprite-branded items, including a t-shirt, a green and yellow OFT-branded cap and another shirt with Sprite's slogan, “Image Is Nothin’, Thirst is Everything.”

Chavez thanked Sprite for sending her the presents and said she appreciated the items.

Aaliyah Chavez via Instagram Stories

With the rise of NIL deals, several high school prospects receive support from big brands. As a top prospect in the Class of 2025, Chavez has received interest from several brands, including Nike.

Chavez spent four years at Monterey High School in California. As a junior, she posted 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game, earning Texas Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

In her senior season, she averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals. Chavez also led Monterey to its first 5A Division II state championship since 1981.

Aaliyah Chavez receives the Naismith Trophy ahead of college career

Aaliyah Chavez officially received her 2025 Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year trophy two months after being announced as the winner in March. The trophy was presented on May 14 by Eric Oberman, president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“Without question, they are the best of the best, the most outstanding high school girls’ basketball players in the nation. Then they go on and play in college and to see them dominate at that level, too," Oberman stated.

Chavez joins an elite list of past winners that includes Paige Bueckers, Juju Watkins, Kiki Rice, Raven Johnson and Sarah Strong.

The Oklahoma signee has had a standout year. In addition to the Naismith honor, she was named the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year, earned a spot as a McDonald’s All-American, played in the Jordan Brand Classic and led Monterey High School to a state championship.

Chavez chose the Oklahoma Sooners over offers from other top programs, such as Texas Tech, Texas, South Carolina, LSU and UCLA.

