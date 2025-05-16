"Out there making it happen": Aaliyah Chavez's mother Andrea continues heartfelt gestures for daughter leading up to her graduation day

Five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez ended her high school career with an impressive record. She has committed to Oklahoma, where she will continue her basketball journey.

Chavez's mother, Andrea, has been a strong supporter. As graduation nears, Andrea has shared childhood photos highlighting Aaliyah's early love for the game.

On Friday, Andrea posted a photo on Instagram of young Aaliyah in basketball gear watching a game. Aaliyah reshared the post and added a graduation countdown.

"While some are wishing things would happen you are out there making it happen," Andrea captioned the photo.

Aaliyah Chavez reshared her mother's story via Instagram

Aaliyah’s parents supported her every step of the way. They were by her side when she committed to Oklahoma, turning down offers from schools like Texas Tech, Texas and South Carolina.

Chavez played all four varsity seasons at Monterey High School (California). In her junior season, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game and was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

As a senior, she averaged 34.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.3 apg and 3.7 spg. She led Monterey to its first 5A Division II state title since 1981.

Aaliyah Chavez receives 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year award

Aaliyah Chavez received the 2025 Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year trophy on Wednesday in Texas. Chavez received the award alongside Darryn Peterson, who won the 2025 Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year trophy.

The award was announced in March. Chavez was recognized as the nation's top high school talent among an elite list of past winners, including JuJu Watkins, Kiki Rice and Paige Bueckers.

This year, she has also won the Gatorade National Player of the Year and MaxPreps National Player of the Year. Chavez is also a McDonald's All-American and represented Team USA at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

