"Remember the work you put in": Oklahoma-bound star Aaliyah Chavez's mom shares endearing message days ahead of her graduation day 

Aaliyah Chavez's mother took to Instagram to share a sweet and motivating message as Aaliyah's graduation day gets nearer.

Ad

On Wednesday, Andrea Chavez shared a story with a picture of young Aaliyah with two basketballs in her arms. The moment is evidently nostalgic for Andrea as a mother. Along with the picture, she added a countdown to her graduation day.

At the pivotal moment in her life, she also reminded Aaliyah of the dedication and hard work she had put into getting there.

"Always remember the work you put in day in and day out," she captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

Aaliyah Chavez's mother via Instagram Stories

For all four varsity seasons, Aaliyah Chavez played for Monterey High School. In her junior year, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Her performance earned her the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Ad

As a senior, Chavez averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She led the Plainsmen to the 5A Division II state championship, which was the school’s first championship since 1981.

That year, she won the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year as well as MaxPreps National Basketball Player of the Year.

She's also a McDonald’s All‑American and played for the US at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

Ad

Over 150 games in her high school career, Chavez scored 4,796 points along with 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals. She has set Monterey records for most points in a game (57), most assists in a season (240), most 3‑pointers in a game (13), most 3‑pointers in a season (194) and career 3‑pointers (639).

The 5-foot-9 point guard is the top player in the Class of 2025.

Aaliyah Chavez's mother supports her daughter as she heads to Oklahoma

After a successful senior year, Aaliyah Chavez is graduating from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. As she gets ready to move to Oklahoma University, her mother posted a special message on Instagram.

Ad

“We will always be in three places... In front of you to guide you, Behind you to always have your back, Beside you because we will always be by your side," she captioned her post with encouraging words.

Aaliyah’s parents supported her throughout her journey. Her parents were also present when she announced her decision to commit to Oklahoma, choosing over hometown offers like Texas Tech, Texas and South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More