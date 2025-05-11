“We will always be in three places”: Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez’ mom Andrea shares motivational message ahead of her graduation day

After a senior year full of accolades, top-ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez is finally graduating from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. She chose to stay at her hometown school to win a state title there, even though she had the chance to go to a much better basketball program.

As she prepares to leave Monterey for Oklahoma University, her mom, Andrea, left a special message for her on Instagram.

Andrea Chavez has special message for daughter Aaliyah Chavez ahead of her graduation (source: IG/ drechavez02)

"We will always be in 3 places... In front of you to guide you, Behind you To always have your back, Beside you Because we will always be by your side," she wrote for her daughter, Aaliyah Chavez.

Her parents were with her along the way, with her dad often pointing out that she was not very athletic but still persisted to become the best player in her class. Both her mom and her dad were present when she announced her commitment to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over her hometown university, Texas Tech, as well as Texas and South Carolina.

Chavez has had a stellar year with the Monterey Lady Plainsmen, winning a state championship during her senior year and proving that her decision to stay at the school was the correct one. The Lady Plainsmen ended their season with a 31-6 record and won their first state title since 1981 after the season was over.

During that State Championship-winning senior season, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She is ranked No. 1 overall from the Class of 2025 by both 247Sports and On3.

Aaliyah Chavez ends her career with several big accolades

Aaliyah Chavez will finally graduate from high school in a few days, and after that, she is off to Oklahoma. She has been stellar in high school, ending with a highly decorated senior season. As she ended her career, she played in several prestigious post-season all-star games, such as the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Individually, Chavez has become a trophy collector, winning both the Gatorade National Player of the Year award and the Gatorade State Player of the Year award for Texas. This is her second time winning the State Player of the Year award for Texas. She was also named the Naismith Player of the Year for 2025.

