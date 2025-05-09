Oklahoma standout Jeremiah Fears drops 3-word reaction as AJ Dybantsa gets locked in on training

Five-star small forward AJ Dybantsa has finally started training with the BYU Cougars under Kevin Young. He will be coming into the next collegiate basketball season with a ton of hype, and the No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2025 shared a few of his workout pics on Wednesday, from working out at the gym to finally hitting the court.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The two-time FIBA gold medalist is known to be a hard worker, training hard to hone his skills. One man who is familiar with how important that first practice session with the team is Oklahoma Sooners star Jeremiah Fears. The OU freshman reacted to the images of AJ Dybantsa's first time working out as a BYU Cougar in the comments section:

"First week bloody," said Jeremiah Fears.

Oklahoma Sooners star Jeremy Fears reacts to AJ Dybantsa's first official practice with BYU Cougars (Source: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

With Dybantsa's arrival at BYU imminent and BYU having a run in the NCAA National Tournament last season, reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to Alabama, many believe that Kevin Young's squad will be one of the biggest contenders for a national title in the 2025-2026 season.

Ad

The hype for BYU also comes as senior guard Richie Saunders has decided to star at Provo for his final collegiate basketball season, with the BYU star expected to form a dynamic duo of sorts with Dybantsa. Meanwhile, Dybantsa's Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton, a seven-foot, four-star-rated center, will also be joining him at BYU.

Coach Kevin Young is expected to make the most of his time with Dybantsa, as the four-star small forward is expected to be a one-and-done, which means he will leave for the NBA Draft as soon as the upcoming season is over.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa has a new NIL deal, this time with McDonald's

With AJ Dybantsa now in Provo, the incoming BYU freshman is expected to become one of the top NIL earners in college sports. His latest NIL deal is with McDonald's, with Dybantsa appearing at a local Utah restaurant and serving in the drive-through window.

AJ Dybantsa's NIL is currently valued at $3.8 million, according to On3. With the number of his deals projected to increase, many believe he will be earning more as his college career pans out, even if this will only be for a year. He already has an NIL deal with Nike and now McDonald's, with more to come soon enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More