"On the cover before taking a college snap": Fans react as Michigan QB Bryce Underwood gets featured on the cover of EA College Football 26

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood hasn’t thrown a pass in college football yet but he’s already made history. On Tuesday, EA Sports named him the first true freshman to appear on the cover of College Football 26 Deluxe Edition.

The announcement sparked a wave of excitement across the college football world.

The deluxe edition features Underwood alongside former Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson, who previously graced the cover of NCAA Football 14.

“Bro is on the cover before taking a college snap 💯,” one fan wrote.

“My controller just committed to Michigan after seeing this,” a fan said.

Here is how others reacted.

"That’s how you know you “Him” no snaps but THEY know," a fan said

"You have all the talent but Leadership will make you a legend. Go Blue!" another said.

Underwood is the only true freshman among the cover athletes, joining stars like Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. His presence underscores the national spotlight that has followed him since his high school days in Belleville, Michigan.

Ranked No. 1 in the 2025 class and the second-highest-rated commit in Michigan history, Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan in November.

Since then, his profile has skyrocketed. With over 48 starts and more than 165 touchdowns in high school, scouting reports have praised his poise, arm strength, athleticism and command of the field.

The game’s release on July 10 adds to the buzz surrounding Michigan's new era under Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines have now had back-to-back appearances on the cover, with running back Donovan Edwards featured last year.

Bryce Underwood steps into the spotlight as Michigan’s QB future begins

Bryce Underwood arrives in Ann Arbor carrying immense expectations, widely considered the most talented quarterback prospect Michigan has landed. As the true freshman prepares for a demanding Big Ten debut, patience will be crucial.

With early-season road games against Oklahoma, Nebraska and USC, Underwood will face intense environments from the outset. Despite the Wolverines adding Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene as a temporary solution, Keene’s spring injury opened the door for Underwood to take most first-team reps, putting him in a prime position to start Week 1.

Underwood is already generating national attention. Sporting News’ Bill Bender ranked him No. 25 on his list of top quarterbacks for 2025.

“We rarely put freshman QBs on this list, but exceptions can be made. Underwood—the top quarterback recruit in the 2025 recruiting class—is the projected favorite to win the starting job at Michigan,” Bender wrote.

In the spring game, Underwood went 12 of 26 for 187 yards. Though raw at times, his talent was unmistakable. At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, his combination of size, arm strength and upside offers hope for a program that saw its quarterbacks combine for just 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year.

