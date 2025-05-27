Late NFL legend's son and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. mourns the loss of his aunt with a heartfelt message

Chris Henry Jr., the highly-touted Ohio State football commit and son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, gave an emotional tribute on Instagram, mourning the loss of his beloved aunt. In a heartfelt Instagram story, he posted a touching photo alongside his aunt, writing:

“Rest easy auntie Tonga 💔. Damn this hurt. Was the most sweetest soul. Thankful for all the memories I have with u, rest easy. ofa atu Aunty Tonga.”

Image via Ig@chriishenryjr

The image radiated warmth and closeness, capturing a treasured moment of family togetherness. The phrase “ofa atu,” which means “love you” in Tongan, reflected the deep cultural and emotional bond he shared with his aunt.

Henry Jr. has firmly cemented his path to Ohio State. The standout wide receiver from Mater Dei High School committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023 and officially ended his recruitment in April 2025, despite receiving offers from powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Clemson and USC.

Ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class by ESPN, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound playmaker has turned heads nationwide with his combination of size, speed and football IQ.

His stature places him among the highest-rated recruits in Ohio State history. The Buckeyes coaching staff, including coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, view him as a future centerpiece of the team’s offensive scheme.

Born in 2007, Henry Jr. draws constant inspiration from his father, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying in 2009. Reflecting on his future, Henry Jr. said:

“I just picture myself there. I see myself in those moments. I see myself in those videos. I see myself in him.”

With his recruitment closed, Henry Jr. is locked in on continuing his family's football legacy in Columbus.

Ohio State targets key recruits as 2026 class builds momentum

Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has taken a proactive approach to recruiting. Determined to bolster depth following years of undersized recruiting classes, Bowen has extended numerous offers across the nation for the 2026 cycle.

Among those targeted is four-star interior lineman Drew Evers, who recently included Ohio State in his final shortlist alongside SMU, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Measuring 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Evers may not top the rankings, but Bowen sees developmental potential. With three offensive linemen already committed, the Buckeyes are expected to take at least two more in this class. Evers’ upcoming visit to Columbus could prove pivotal.

Currently, Ohio State holds the No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class with 13 verbal commitments, per 247Sports. However, they still lack a defensive end pledge —something they aim to address soon.

Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, a Sierra Canyon (California) standout and Oregon commit, has scheduled an official visit to Columbus on August 30.

Ranked as the No. 2 defensive end nationally, Wesley is also visiting Oregon and Texas this summer. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will have a crucial chance to flip the elite prospect during Wesley’s trip.

