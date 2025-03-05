"Only person I’ve ever seen dribble through a full court": Fans react as Kyrie Irving's HS sophomore stats resurface after season-ending injury

When he was in high school, Kyrie Irving was considered one of the best of his generation. In his freshman and sophomore years, he played for Montclair Kimberley Academy, where he emerged as one of the hottest young prospects in his class.

Ad

Irving tore the ACL in his left knee during the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, ruling him out for the rest of the season. After his season-ending injury, SportsCenter Next paid homage to the Dallas Mavericks star by sharing his sophomore averages on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

While playing for Montclair Kimberley Academy, Kyrie Irving averaged a double double, with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists per game. He led the school to its first New Jersey Prep 'B' state title and is considered one of the school's greatest alums, even though he transferred the next year. His high school stats got fans talking:

"Saw kyrie Irving at a AAU Tournament when I was in 8th grade and he’s the only person I’ve ever seen dribble through a full court 2-2-1 EVERY single time with 0 turnovers. Thats when I knew it was time to play football 😂😂😂," one fan pointed out.

Ad

"Bro was better than everyone in his draft class like who the helm is Jared sullinger." another person added.

"HS/Duke/NBA Kyrie = all unfair. Hopefully he makes a full recovery 🙏🏻🐐," another person commented.

Meanwhile, others were in awe of what Kyrie Irving has done.

"Kyrie bean having the meanest lineup since day 1 🔥🙌🏾," another one said.

"10th grader averaging damn near a triple double," another commenter pointed out.

Ad

"That how you know highschool rankings mean nothing .look who was ranked higher than him 😭," said another person.

Fans react to sophomore high school Kyrie Irving and his stats (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

In his two years at Montclair Kimberley Academy, Irving averaged 26.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 steals overall and became only the second player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Ad

How good was Kyrie Irving in high school?

Irving was ranked pretty high in the ESPN 100 Rankings for his class, being the No. 3 overall and was ranked behind Harrison Barnes and Jared Sullinger. Despite this, the Maverick is considered the most successful player in his class.

In his junior year, he transferred to St. Patrick High School because he felt he needed a bigger challenge. He averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and led the school to the Union County Tournament championship. This then led him to going to Duke and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback