Kyrie Irving gets 100% real on facing Luka Doncic post-shocking trade in Mavericks vs Lakers showdown

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving previewed his squad's eagerly anticipated first matchup against recently traded superstar guard Luka Doncic. The nine-time All-Star downplayed the narrative and stressed the importance of securing a victory against Doncic's LA Lakers in the nationally televised Western Conference battle.

Ad

On Feb. 2, LA unexpectedly acquired Doncic in a blockbuster three-team deal that sent superstar big man Anthony Davis to Dallas.

While Davis (thigh) remains sidelined for Tuesday's showdown, NBA fans are looking forward to Doncic potentially delivering a revenge performance in front of Lakers fans. The five-time All-Star, who spent his first six and a half seasons with the Mavericks, was reportedly blindsided by his trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Irving is approaching the game akin to any other against a premier team.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"High-level basketball game," Irving said following Sunday's 126-102 blowout road loss to the Golden State Warriors. "A lot of good players on the floor at once.

"Outside of just the obvious of us being in LA and being a former team of Luka's — obviously the narrative is already written. I don't know what else I could really add to that. I'm pretty much focused and telling my guys just to focus on the high-level game that we've gotta win."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas (31-27) ranks eighth in the West, four and a half games behind LA (34-21), which sits fourth. Thus, the contest could have playoff-seeding implications for both sides amid their postseason pushes.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving shares honest feelings on Mavericks' potential after Anthony Davis' injury

Kyrie Irving says Luka Doncic is "feeling good" entering potential revenge game against Mavericks

While Kyrie Irving is locked in for Tuesday's road clash against LA, he added that he expects the Lakers to match his team's intensity level. The 2016 NBA champion noted that Luka Doncic is coming off his best performance with the Purple and Gold.

Ad

"They're gonna come in and be ready to play against us," Irving said. "Luka's obviously gonna have a lot of confidence. ... He played well last game, so he's feeling good."

Doncic recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four 3-pointers during Saturday's 123-100 blowout road win over the Denver Nuggets. The victory snapped Denver's nine-game winning streak.

So, Doncic appears to have acclimated to his new surroundings ahead of his first tilt against his former squad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: Kyrie Irving makes his feelings clear about Max Christie as ex-Laker continues stellar run with Mavericks - "He wants to be great"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback