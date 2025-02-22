Kyrie Irving makes his feelings clear about Max Christie as ex-Laker continues stellar run with Mavericks: "He wants to be great"

Kyrie Irving has taken Max Christie under his wings after the young guard arrived in Dallas following the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade earlier this month. As the veteran leader of the Mavericks, Uncle Drew has been consistently on Christie’s ear to give the 22-year-old advice and encouragement. The former Laker has repaid Irving and the Mavericks with his best stretch of the season.

After the Mavericks won 111-103 on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the All-Star guard had this to say about Christie:

“Just working extremely hard in the summertime. It’s just not about skill work. … It’s about vision, decision-making. … He listens very well and pays attention to detail. He wants to be great at what he does, and when somebody wants to do that they’ll beat you to the arena early, like Max Christie did today.”

In 46 games with the Lakers this season, Max Christie averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Since becoming part of the Kyrie Irving supporting cast, Christie is now averaging 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.3 APG and 1.1 SPG.

What does not show up on the box score is Christie’s attention to detail, hustle, energy, and chemistry with the Mavericks superstar. The Mavericks are 5-2 when the combo guard suits up for them.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks need Max Christie to keep up his superb run

Anthony Davis, the prize in the Luka Doncic trade, played just one game before suffering a left adductor strain. The Dallas Mavericks announced on Thursday that the big man will be evaluated after two weeks. Without AD and injuries ravaging the frontline, Kyrie Irving has been doing a yeoman’s job carrying the team.

The return of P.J. Washington from ankle sprain promptly helped, but Irving needs Max Christie to continue his stellar run. Dante Exum or Spencer Dinwiddie often start for Jason Kidd, but the former Laker has averaged more minutes than both. Christie’s two-way impact has become crucial for the Mavericks.

Christie displayed his two-way presence in the win against the Pelicans. He helped hound CJ McCollum to 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting. The third-year guard also had a hand in limiting Trey Murphy III to 20 points behind 19 attempts. On offense, two of Kyrie Irving’s assists went to Max Christie, who went 2-for-3 from behind the arc.

As the battle for playoff positioning intensifies, Irving and the Mavericks will look to their young guard to keep up his superb run.

