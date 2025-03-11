Kaleena Smith is a standout sophomore point guard for Ontario Christian High School in Ontario, California.

In a conversation with Flight Club, she opened up about her daily routine, the players who inspire her and what drives her to keep improving. Her schedule is relentless, balancing school, practice and games with a work ethic that sets her apart.

"I get up, work out in the morning, and then go through school," Smith said. "My last period of the day is class, so I lift weights after that. Then we have practice, and I'll work out again after practice."

That dedication has helped Kaleena Smith refine her game and prepare for the next level. During the summer, she pushes herself even harder.

"I do two workouts a day—one in the morning and one midday—then I do speed and agility training before team practice," she added.

Smith has long looked up to elite women’s players, but Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo stands out as a key influence.

"I would for sure say my inspiration growing up was Maya Moore, but now it's a little bit of (Notre Dame's) Hannah Hidalgo," Smith said. "I feel like our games are similar — the way she's under control and the way that she gets to her spots. She's very efficient, and she's a pro for sure."

Much like Hidalgo, Smith is known for her ability to dictate the pace of the game and make smart decisions with the ball.

When asked which NBA players she sees herself in, Smith pointed to two dynamic guards.

"Tyrese Haliburton — he passes well — and Kyrie Irving, for sure," Smith said.

Her ability to blend scoring and playmaking is something she’s developed over time, especially from playing against tough competition.

"Playmaking is something I naturally always had, especially when I was playing with the boys," Smith said. "They're good players, so I had to learn how to get them involved while also knowing when to get mine. I feel like my playmaking has gotten better as I’ve grown older."

Kaleena Smith reflects on meeting WNBA legend Maya Moore in "full-circle moment"

Growing up, Smith admired Maya Moore, one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history. Getting to meet her was surreal.

"When I was younger, I looked up to Maya Moore, too — she was one of the best players to play the game," Smith said. "Having someone who's been there before mentor me is great.

"I remember when I met her, I kind of froze up a little bit. I went to one of the LA Sparks games, took a picture with her, and my mom sent it to me a few days after I signed with the brand. It was really a full-circle moment."

Smith continues to push herself to be the best. Whether it’s through her relentless training, studying the game, or learning from the best, she’s determined to take her game to the next level.

With her skill, work ethic and inspiration from players like Hannah Hidalgo, Kyrie Irving and Maya Moore, Kaleena Smith is a name to watch in high school basketball — and beyond.

