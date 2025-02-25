"Oregon's very much in that": Recruiting insider tips the Ducks as one of the top destinations for Walker Lyons’ brother Ryder Lyons despite USC ties

Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, younger brother of USC’s Walker Lyons, is attracting interest from some of college football’s top programs. Despite transitioning to the Big Ten, Oregon remains a premier option alongside USC, Michigan, Ohio State, BYU, and Arizona.

Ad

On3’s Steve Wiltfong weighed in on the Ducks' pursuit of Lyons, noting that Oregon is heavily involved in his recruitment. He also confirmed that USC, BYU, Michigan, and Arizona are among Lyons’ other strong contenders.

"If Oregon does not land Jared Curtis, it'll be interesting to see who they pivot to in 2026," Wiltfong said (Timestamp: 9:46). "Maybe that even improves their chances even more for Ryder Lyons, as he sees a clear path to make an impact when he would get to Eugene."

Ad

Trending

"Oregon's very much in that one regardless USC, BYU, Michigan, Arizona, some of the other contenders for Ryder Lyons."

Ad

Coach Dan Lanning has built Oregon into a top-tier recruiting powerhouse, with his last three classes ranked fifth, third and ninth nationally.

Despite a recent decommitment, Oregon still holds the No. 1 spot in the 2026 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with nine commitments, including interest from elite quarterbacks Jared Curtis (Nashville, Tennessee) and Ryder Lyons (Folsom, California).

Lyons, who threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2024 with a 68% completion rate, is looking to finalize his commitment before his senior season. He intends to take a one-year religious mission before beginning his collegiate career.

Ad

Meanwhile, Oregon continues its dominance over USC, winning seven of their last ten matchups since 2016. The Ducks finished their inaugural Big Ten season with a 13-1 record and a conference championship, while the Trojans (7-6) struggled.

Ryder Lyons' recruitment heats up as USC and Oregon battle for top QB prospect

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, Ryder Lyons, has committed to playing 7-on-7 football for OT7 while continuing his recruiting process.

Ad

Initially, USC appeared to be the clear frontrunner, with On3 projecting the Trojans had a 97.8% chance of securing his commitment. However, Lyons decided to extend his decision-making timeline.

“To be honest, everything’s kind of confusing,” Lyons said, per Scoop Duck. “I pretty much had a top five coming out and then stuff changes fast.”

A top-10 overall prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the cycle, Lyons plans to take a one-year mission trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, postponing his college enrollment until spring 2027.

Ad

Despite USC's strong position, Lyons maintains a close connection with Oregon.

"I think I've been there (Oregon) four times," Lyons said. "They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Lyons earned California Gatorade Player of the Year honors after throwing for 3,011 yards, 46 touchdowns, and rushing for 585 yards with 14 scores, leading Folsom to a 12-2 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.