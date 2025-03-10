  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Overrated like his dad": Hoops fans react as Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer secures his 4th straight state title with Columbus high school 

"Overrated like his dad": Hoops fans react as Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer secures his 4th straight state title with Columbus high school 

By Nishant
Modified Mar 10, 2025 16:41 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 20 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Perry - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 20 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Perry - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA legend Carlos Boozer, secured another achievement by winning the fourth consecutive Florida class 7A state title in a wire-to-wire win over Windermere. Br_hoops posted about this win on Instagram, sharing his recent win with the caption,

Ad
“ 5-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer secured his fourth straight state title this season😳🏆 is this the best high school resume we've ever seen?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Cameron Boozer's win by praising him, comparing him to his dad, and pointing out his resume. This win has also contributed a lot to Cameron Boozer's already shining and promising career.

However, some fans flocked to the comment section to dig dirt on the youngster,

“Overrated like his dad,” a fan wrote.
br_hoops via Instagram
br_hoops via Instagram

Some more joined in to point out Cameron’s shortcomings.

Ad
“No national champion,” A fan reacted to his win
“Dude not a NBA talent,” Another fan criticising him

But a few fans in the comment section were also seen praising the young talent for the win.

“Overrated and made it to the NBA and played multiple years? Wow.” one user commented.

Some fans also highlighted how the Duke signee isn’t getting what he deserves for his astonishing winnings in the 7A title.

Ad
“This isn’t talked about enough the ultimate winner,” one fan said.
“Going to be a star at duke,” A fan wrote

One fan also expressed his opinion on the star.

“Better than a copper flag by a mile,” A fan shared his reaction.

Cameron would love to carry this momentum entering the first season at the college level. He is set to suit up for the Duke Blue Devils next season.

Ad

Cameron Boozer's Columbus Explorers Cements Itself Among Top High School Teams

Cameron’s Columbus High School team delivered a dominant performance to win the fourth consecutive Florida Class 7A state title with a 68-34 victory over Windermere on March 8, 2025.

Columbus took control right from the opening quarter by outscoring their opponents 29-7. They continued their brutal play into the second, holding Windermere to just six points and extending their lead by halftime.

Ad

In the third quarter, Columbus remained aggressive, adding 17 more points while restricting Windermere to five. Windermere tried to make a comeback in the final quarter, outscoring Columbus 16-4, but it was too little, too late. Cameron Boozer charted 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The finals weren’t the only game in which they thrashed their opponent. Columbus has also dominated previous games during the playoffs, winning all of them by at least 30 points.

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी