PHOTO: 4-star OT Ziyare Addison poses with HC Billy Napier on official visit to Florida Gators

In a notable moment for the Florida Gators football program, Ziyare Addison, a highly-touted 4-star offensive tackle, recently completed an official visit to the University of Florida. Addison, who hails from Tampa Sumner, was photographed with UF head coach Billy Napier during his visit.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, Addison is no stranger to the Florida Gators, having visited the campus multiple times before. Speaking highly of the coaching staff, he specifically praised co-offensive line coach John Decoster.

“Oh man, coach John, he’s very detail-oriented,” Addison told On3.

“It shows that he was in the league for three years; not even just with power points, but even at practice, there were the small details where you think you did a good job, but there are a few little things you didn’t do. It’s crazy how detail-oriented he is compared to any other coach I’ve been around in the country.”

Addison also expressed admiration for co-offensive line coach Rob Sale, who previously coached with the New York Giants.

“Coach Sale, he was with the Giants for a couple of years. They’re really building a semi-pro-style program. It’s really pro-prepping and getting you ready for the league,” he said.

Ziyare Addison added that the educational prestige of Florida, known as the No. 1 public institution in the country, further impressed him.

"That’s something different...the education speaks for itself being the No. 1 public institution in the country.”

Addison's recruitment is highly anticipated, ranked as the nation’s No. 179 overall prospect, No. 15 offensive tackle, and No. 26 recruit from Florida in the 2025 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

His official visit schedule includes upcoming trips to Oregon (June 7), Penn State (June 14), and Florida State (June 21). He has already visited UCLA and Georgia, making his decision-making process even more critical.

Ziyare Addison narrows the list to nine, FSU tops

As part of their strategic efforts to fortify the offensive line for future quarterbacks, the Florida State Seminoles have set their sights on four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison.

Ziyare Addison narrowed his list of potential colleges to nine, including the Michigan Wolverines, FSU Seminoles, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, UCLA Bruins, and Stanford Cardinal.

FSU holds a special place in Addison's recruitment journey. The Seminoles were the first to offer him back in June 2022, and Addison has visited the campus multiple times since.

His next visit to FSU is scheduled for June 21, coinciding with a prime recruiting weekend. A previous visit during FSU’s Legacy Weekend in March significantly bolstered their standing in Addison's eyes.

“Overall, FSU is really high on my list right now,” Addison shared with Warchant. “Having been to FSU several times before, this visit was different because I finally got to see practice and interact with the team. It gave me a much better feel for the program culture.”

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, Ziyare Addison is the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 23 offensive tackle, and the No. 31 recruit from Florida.