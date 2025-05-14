PHOTO: $91.1 billion worth sports giants features high school star Jerzy Robinson in a photoshoot 

Five-star high school basketball prospect Jerzy Robinson was recently featured in a photoshoot with Nike. The global sportswear and athletic brand, which has a market cap of over $91.1 billion according to Forbes, shared the picture on their official Instagram page on Monday alongside a caption that read:

"From court to street, this future college basketball star's style is a force to be reckoned with."

The photo shows Robinson sitting solo in a row of empty stadium seats, rocking a Nike top and crisp white Nike sneakers. Specifically, the picture was styled like a magazine cover, with the words: "Styled by Jerzy Robinson. Basketball Athlete" overlayed on the image.

Robinson reshared the photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday:

Jerzy Robinson already has a deal with Nike, which she signed back in November 2024. Speaking on the deal at the time, she said:

"I'm grateful to be a part of the Nike family and look forward to the exciting moments ahead. As a champion for women and girls on and off the court, I can't wait to see all the amazing things we can do together."

Right now, Jerzy Robinson is gearing up for her senior year of high school basketball after an impressive junior season at Sierra Canyon.

In the just-concluded junior season, Robinson and the Trailblazers dominated the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, going a perfect 10-0 to claim the league title. They also made it to the regional semifinals of the state championship and finished the season with a 28-3 overall record.

Following the regular high school basketball season, Robinson also went on to feature in the Nike EYBL U17 Victory Conference, where she averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game playing for Sports Academy Swish. She was the second top scorer in the EYBL U17.

"I think it's all about embracing the journey." Jerzy Robinson on what playing at Nike EYBL means to her

In an Instagram highlight reel posted Wednesday on the official Nike Girls EYBL account, Jerzy Robinson joined other top high school prospects to share what playing in the Nike EYBL means to them. For Robinson, it was all about embracing the journey:

"I think it's all about embracing the journey. You know, there's going to be ups and downs. There'll be hardships, but it's all about, you know, coming together, enjoying the ride because it does go faster, go by faster than you think it does," Robinson said.

The video also included Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway, Long Island Lutheran's Olivia Jones, and Union's Brooklyn Haywood.

