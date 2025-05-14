  • home icon
  Maddyn Greenway, Jerzy Robinson & others share what playing at Nike EYBL means to them

Maddyn Greenway, Jerzy Robinson & others share what playing at Nike EYBL means to them

By Nishant
Modified May 14, 2025 16:50 GMT
2026 prospects Maddyn Greenway and Jerzy Robinson
2026 prospects Maddyn Greenway and Jerzy Robinson (Source: Instagram @maddyngreenway / Getty)

Top 2026 prospects like Jerzy Robinson, Addison Bjorn and Maddyn Greenway, among others, played at the Nike EYBL. The AAU stage continues to provide top talent in the country to practice and compete.

On Wednesday, Nike Girls EYBL shared a reel on Instagram where prospects shared their experiences and journeys.

"It means everything. 🏆🏀 #2025EYBL #Road2CHI," the post's caption read.
Maddyn Greenway, a four-star point guard from Providence Academy, said:

"Just like all the work you put in the season, you know, all the sessions, and just kind of means everything, I think. All those practices, all the hard games, the scrimmages, everything comes together and you finally get to like, show what you can do in the highest stakes."
Jerzy Robinson, ranked No. 3 nationally among the Class of 2025 prospects according to On3, believes it's all about the journey.

"I think it's all about embracing the journey. You know, there's going to be ups and downs. There'll be hardships, but it's all about, you know, coming together, enjoying the ride because it does go faster, go by faster than you think it does," Robinson said.
Olivia Jones, a 5-foot-10 small forward from Long Island Lutheran, is focused on her goals, including winning the Nike Nationals. She said:

"I would just say out to win Nike Nationals but also just keep getting better each and every game but we all have something to prove. So I would say it's like constantly getting better and getting on that road to win Nike Nationals."
Brooklyn Haywood, the No. 2 player in Washington, said:

"It means a lot just knowing like all the history of like the great players that come up and are now in the WNBA and like top players in college and things like that. So, being with also some of the best players in the nation now playing against them and with them, it feels really cool."
Jerzy Robinson shines at Nike EYBL U17 Victory Conference

Jerzy Robinson gave outstanding performances at the Nike EYBL U17 Victory Conference. Playing for the Sports Academy Swish, she averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Her team held a 4-1 record after Session I in Phoenix, Arizona, placing them fourth in the standings. Their only loss came against Cal Stars 17 EYBL, falling 55-45 on April 26.

Among the EYBL U17 top scorers, she was the second on the list, only after Sydney Savoury.

Edited by Bhargav
