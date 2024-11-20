Photo: Ace Flagg's girlfriend and SJU Center Lizzy Gruber shares pictures of her "lunch" trip to Sin City

Lizzy Gruber, Saint John's University sophomore center, is on a lunch trip to Sin City. Greensboro Day School senior forward Ace Flagg's girlfriend gave a sneak peek from her outing to her fans via her social media handle on Monday, November 18. Gruber shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story.

The 6-foot-4 posted a snap of a vibrant poster with a palm tree in the background..

"Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada," the poster read.

"Just for lunch :)" Gruber wrote.

The other picture was taken from inside a vehicle, through the window, capturing another poster.

"Drive carefully, come back soon," it read.

Lizzy Gruber often gives fans glimpses about her and her boyfriend's life. Although they made their relationship public in April, the power couple has been dating for over two years.

Flagg and Gruber traveled to Florida in May earlier this year. Following their visit to Universal Studios, they added some snaps to their Instagram story. They clicked a picture together before Dr. Doom's Fearfall, donning matching colored clothes.

The couple also flaunted their partners on social media on their two-year anniversary. Lizzy Gruber posted a series of snaps on her Instagram handle. The photographs showed some wholesome moments of their relationship.

"Two years of mailing you love letters," Gruber captioned the post.

The basketball couple is poised to make waves in the NBA. Once they make it to the big stage, Lizzy and Ace will certainly be one of the most popular couples in the world.

Lizzy Gruber's Basketball Career

Gruber has been one of the most talked about women's basketball personalities. Although her relationship with one of the Flagg Twins raises the buzz, it's her impressive basketball career that has taken the world by storm.

The Maine resident was named the Miss Maine Basketball last year as a Gardiner Area High School Center. After joining SJU, Gruber stepped her game up. She charted five points, two assists and eight rebounds per game in the 14 matches she played. Gruber is the first female Maine Basketball player ever to grab her 1000th rebound before scoring 1000 points.

