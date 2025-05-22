Photo: Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan goes "out and about" in latest glamorous selfie

While she may be coaching her daughter, Hamiley Arenas' AAU team, off the court, Laura Govan also often shows off her fabulous side. The high-profile sports mom, whose sons and daughters she shares with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas are all basketball standouts, shared a selfie on Wednesday.

Ad

Laura Govan shares latest selfie (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

"Out and About," Govan wrote.

Ad

Trending

All four of Laura Govan's children are regarded as high-level prospects. Her eldest child, Izela, is a freshman at Louisville, while second child, Alijah, is a five-star prospect from Chatsworth High School (California) and signed with USC. Alijah is still recovering after his vehicular crash in LA on April 24, as his Tesla Cybertruck burnt and he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Meanwhile, Hamiley is a standout high school freshman at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and also plays for her mom's AAU team, Why Not Premier. Her youngest, Aloni, is already garnering attention from scouts even though he is still in middle school. He plays for the Adidas 3SSB Jr. team Compton Magic.

Ad

Govan, who also used to be a high school basketball star, gained prominence after appearing on the reality show "Basketball Wives of LA." While she shares four children with Arenas, the two broke up and had several contentious court cases.

They often slammed each other during media appearances and on social media. However, they often put their differences aside for their kids, and also stood united after Alijah's near-fatal crash.

How is Laura Govan doing as coach of an AAU team?

Laura Govan has some experience in coaching, especially after leaving New Mexico State. As she transitioned back to coaching, Govan is proving she could lead an AAU team, as she serves as the coach of Russell Westbrook's 15U girls' Nike EYBL squad, Why Not Premier.

Ad

After Nike EYBL Session II in Alabama, the team has a 6-4 record and is seventh place in the Victory Conference. The team started its Session II campaign with a 61-37 loss to Alabama Southern Starz on Friday, before bouncing back against Team Durant later that day, 58-45.

Why Not Premier then crushed Proformance Hawaii on Saturday, 68-35 but lost to Sports Academy Swish 50-40. The team ended its Session II campaign on Sunday with a 50-43 win over Northwest Legends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More