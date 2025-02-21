PHOTO: Elite Colorado QB Julian Lewis shares a snap from the Denver Nuggets game

The Colorado Buffaloes' best signee from the Class of 2025, Julian Lewis was snapped at Ball Arena in Denver for the Nuggets' game against the Charlotte Hornets. The four-star quarterback signed with the Buffaloes in Dec.

The Georgia native had offers from multiple top programs and was previously committed to the USC Trojans. However, he withdrew his commitment from the program in Nov. 2024.

Lewis attended the Nuggets' game on Thursday against the Hornets and was sitting courtside. The Nuggets won the game 129-115, thanks in large part to guard Jamal Murray, who finished with 34 points, four assists and seven 3-pointers.

The four-star quarterback is ranked No. 56 in the country and is the seventh-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the seventh-best overall recruit from the state of Georgia.

Julian Lewis had a fantastic senior year, despite failing to win the state title

Julian Lewis, a four-star quarterback from Carrollton High School, concluded his high school career just short of the Georgia 6A state championship. However, he had an outstanding season, leading his side to an overall record of 14-1. He was voted Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

Lewis ended up with 3,465 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Throughout his three seasons with the Trojans, Lewis racked up 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns.

Lewis' incredible performances caught the eyes of some of the best D-1 programs in the country such as USC, Colorado, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

The four-star recruit flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado and signed with the Deion Sanders-led program on Dec. 4. Since then, he has practiced with the Buffaloes and is expected to lead the Buffaloes once the team's starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders moves on to play in the NFL.

