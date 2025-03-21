PHOTO: Gilbert Arenas and son Alijah Arenas join James Harden as he hosts official release of his latest Arizona State Sun Devils themed kicks

James Harden is one of the greatest players to come out of Arizona State, and the LA Clippers star just paid tribute to his school with a new pair of sneakers from Adidas. The new Harden Vol. 9 "Sun Devils" is a tribute to his alma mater, and the NBA star launched the new shoe during the event. Among the guests were Gilbert Arenas and his son, high school star Alijah Arenas.

Alijah Arenas, who is heading to USC next season, was seen with his dad in photos from the event and interacting with several big names. Like James Harden and his dad, Alijah is also an Adidas star, with an NIL deal with the sportswear giant.

As for the new shoes, James Harden has been spotted wearing them in several NBA games already. It features Arizona State's classic maroon and yellow colors and also features the school's pitchfork logo on the tongue.

It is still not known if this Sun Devils colorway version of the Harden Vol. 9 will be released to the public, but more colorway variants of the shoe are expected to hit the market later this year. Its expected price is around $160.

In the event, James Harden did show off several other colorway variants of the shoe, but the ones he usually wears to games is the Arizona State one, showing love to his old school.

James Harden seen watching Alijah Arenas during the

Division II state championship regional semifinal vs. Tajh Ariza's Westchester Comets.

While Alijah Arenas is still in high school, James Harden has slowly become a follower of the Chatsworth star. This is evident as the LA Clippers guard has been seen watching several Chatsworth games, including the rubber match between Alijah Arenas and fellow NBA son Tajh Ariza, whose father is former NBA champion Trevor Ariza.

This was the third meeting between Chatsworth and Tajh Ariza's Westchester this season, with Chatsworth winning a regular season game, and then Westchester getting them back in the final of the CIF City Section Open Division championship last month. Alijah won the rubber match earlier this month in the CIF Division II State championship's regional semifinal, 75-61.

Harden was not just seen watching that game, but also the game before, pulling up to watch the five-star USC commit drop 39 points against Francis Parker.

However, Harden was not present in the Division II final against Jesuit last week, with Chatsworth losing the championship game 66-53.

