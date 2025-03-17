“That’s MY SON”: Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan reacts as Alijah Arenas hits a career milestone

Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas has joined the 3,000-point club and is only the 15th Californian to do so. The feat happened at the California Division II State final where Arenas' Chatsworth Chancellors took on Jesuit High School. The eldest son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas dropped 22 points in a losing effort, but it got him the 3,000-point career milestone.

While many discussed the career milestone in the comments section, Arenas' mom, former reality show star Laura Govan, commented on how proud she was of her eldest son.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas going over the 3,000-point milestone (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

"That's My baby & That's My Son," Govan wrote in the comments section.

Alijah Arenas scored 22 points to react that 3,000-point threshold and end his high school basketball career with 3,002 points. However, his efforts weren't enough to lift the Chatsworth Chancellors to victory, falling to Jesuit 66–53. The five-star had a tough fourth quarter as he missed all seven shots.

Because Jesuit was the hometown team, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento had a partisan crowd, with the private boys' Catholic school bringing in a large contingent of supporters.

The Chancellors have now gone to two straight season finals in less than a month, one for the city section and one for the state finals. However, even with Arenas carrying the team, Chatsworth has lost both contests.

Despite this, Alijah has had a stellar high school career, leading his team to two important finals appearances. He was also named a McDonald's All-American and will play for the West team on Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Alijah Arenas says Jesuit had more heart during postgame news conference

After the game, Alijah Arenas spoke with reporters. The five-star was all praises for Jesuit.

“I feel more of the story was effort on both ends. They had more heart," he told reporters.

Arenas was reportedly in tears after Saturday's game, as this was his final time playing for Chatsworth. He had set a goal of winning a championship for his team but ultimately failed. He will be suiting up for USC next season. He surprised many when he announced his commitment to the program.

