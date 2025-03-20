What is Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' overall rating as he prepares to head to Eric Musselman's USC Trojans? 

Alijah Arenas has had a historic run in high school, as he has led his team to the finals of the CIF City Section Open Division championships and the CIF Division II State championships, as well as being named a McDonald's All-American. As he prepares to join Eric Musselman's USC Trojans once the school year wraps up, this begs one question: What is his overall rating as his high school basketball career ends?

Ad

There are four big websites that rate high school recruits: ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. ESPN gave him a scout grade of 93, making him a five-star recruit and the No. 12 overall in the ESPN 100. He is also the No. 3 shooting guard, the No. 3 in his region and the No. 2 player in California.

As for 247Sports, his player rating is 98 with an overall ranking as the No. 10 from the Class of 2025. He is also the No. 1 shooting guard in the class the the No. 2 in California. Per 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 7 overall player instead.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, On3's Industry Ranking has the five-star as the No. 12 overall, the No. 4 shooting guard and the No. 3 in California with a 98.38 overall rating, and lastly, Rivals rated Alijah Arenas as a five-star but has not updated his overall rankings since he reclassified from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025.

It was his father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who announced that Alijah was forgoing his junior year to play and study as a senior moving forward last November. This was to hasten his recruitment process as he is eligible to enter college after the season ends.

Ad

Alijah Arenas ends senior season leading Chatsworth Chancellors in scoring and steals

As for how well Alijah Arenas did when it comes to his stats, the shooting guard averaged 31.4 points. 2.9 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. As a senior, however, he averaged 30.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg. 4.0 apg, 2.1 spg and 0.8 bpg.

This means that the USC commit is the highest scorer in Chatsworth after the 2024-2025 season, with all games already played. He also finished as the team's leader in steals and second in rebounds for the Chancellors, behind only center Taj Unuakhalu, who averages 11.6 rpg.

He is also second in assists, slightly behind point guard Velijah Miller who averages 4.3 apg. Arenas ended his high school career with 3,002 points overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback