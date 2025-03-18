Photo: Internet sensation Baby Gronk strikes a pose with Stephen A. Smith

Madden San Miguel, aka Baby Gronk, is a popular social media influencer who is famous for hanging out with some of the top sports personalities in the country. He has created content with popular athletes such as Tyreek Hill and Livvy Dunne and has a sizeable Instagram following.

The internet sensation linked up with sports journalist Stephen A. Smith in his latest post. The young influencer claimed in the caption that Smith told him that he could win the Heisman Trophy.

"ALWAYS GOOD SEEING MY FRIEND STEPHEN A SMITH . HE TELLS THE TRUTH AND SOME PEOPLE CANT HANDLE IT . HE TOLD ME HE COULD SEE ME WINNING THE HEISMAN TWICE . @stephenasmith," Baby Gronk wrote as the caption of the post.

Stephen A. Smith is a polarizing figure in the world of sports. The journalist is known for his bold takes and is never shy about his opinion. He is thus in the news for his beef with NBA superstar LeBron James regarding his son, Bronny James.

San Miguel retired from football last year but made a shocking comeback just days later and classified to the Class of 2032.

Baby Gronk and Tyreek Hill have a hilarious argument on camera

Baby Gronk linked up with Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Super Bowl winner shot a couple of videos with Gronk which generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Hill also argued with the social media influencer, which was shared on Twitter. The clip had the Dolphins' star man humbling the influencer for claiming that he was better than Hill.

"Yeah, I’m a better receiver," Tyreek Hill said. "You haven’t even played against real competition yet. You’re not faster than me. You don’t have better routes than me. You don’t even look like a receiver."

The 12-year-old has 667k followers on Instagram thanks to his content and does not look like slowing down.

