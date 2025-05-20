PHOTO: Nike EYBL showcases Oklahoma Sooners' star recruit Aaliyah Chavez's national championship ring

Aaliyah Chavez's CyFair won the Nike EYBL 2024 National Championship and was a key player for the team throughout the AAU games. On Saturday, Nike Girls EYBL's Instagram account shared pictures of the 2024 Nike Nationals Championship ring.

The ring features gold and bright blue hues. The glass box it was displayed is printed with Chavez's name.

"Told you so. 💍 Introducing the 2024 Nike Nationals Championship Ring. #RingSZN #Road2CHI," read the post's caption.

During the 2024 Nike Girls EYBL circuit, Chavez played all five games, logging 142 minutes (an average of 28.4 minutes per contest). She was one of the nation’s most dynamic scorers, averaging 29.6 points along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The five-star point guard recalled the Nike EYBL games in a recap video posted in October 2024. Talking about the games, she said:

“It was all over the place; you know, we were up for a lot, and then they came back tight enough, and then we went back up, and then they got ahead. So it's all over the place; I think once they started getting hit, I knew that it was time to take over and put this game away.”

She also mentioned how her teammates were essential in the win and helped her when she struggled.

“It was great. You know I am very excited and proud of my teammates for pushing through," Chavez said. "I struggled a little bit in the last game, but they found ways to score, and we pulled it off.”

Senior guard Aniya Foy and Jemini Mitchell, among other team members, were contributing factors that secured CyFair the 2024 Nike EYBL championship.

Aaliyah Chavez wraps up impressive high school career

Aaliyah Chavez finished her high school career at Monterey High School, where she played four varsity seasons. The top prospect in the Class of 2025 committed to the Oklahoma Sooners in March.

In her senior year, she averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She also led Monterey to its first 5A Division II state title since 1981.

In 2025, Chavez was named the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year. She also earned Gatorade and MaxPreps national honors, Moreover, she was named a McDonald’s All‑American and represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit.

