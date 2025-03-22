PHOTOS: 5-star LSU signee Grace Knox recaps moments from CIF state championship win with a strong message

  • home icon
By Insiya Johar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 13:16 GMT
Etiwanda Eagles defeated the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs 75-59 to win a girls CIF State Open Division championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
LSU signee Grace Knox and Etiwanda High School (California) are fresh off their state championship victory. On March 15, the Etiwanda Eagles squared off against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs at Golden 1 Centre for the 2025 CIF state championship. The Eagles won 75-59, clinching their third-straight state title.

For the 2024-25 season, Etiwanda High School holds a record of 28-5 and is ranked No. 1 in the Baseline League with a 7-0 record.

On Friday, Grace Knox shared the celebratory pictures from her state championship win on Instagram. The caption read:

"Yall ain't believe in us."
In the game against the Monarchs, Knox recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow teammate and senior Shaena Brew contributed 13 points.

Knox has also landed a spot on the upcoming 2025 McDonald's All-American roster in January. Earlier this month, she was also named Naismith High All-American along with fellow LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson.

Etiwanda coach Stan Delus commented on Knox's athleticism, per SCS Student Media.

“She’s turning into an absolute monster, both ends of the court,” Delus said. “Now we’re trying to get her to move around a little bit more so she can be more of a threat on the perimeter, but she still does great things with posting up, finishing, catch and shoots. Now she’s working off the ball… to get ready for LSU.”
"Great branding opportunities" - Grace Knox on Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers

On Nov. 13, five-star Class of 2025 prospect Grace Knox signed with the LSU Tigers, joining the likes of ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage, among others.

In an interview with On3, Knox shared her insight on being part of Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers:

"I think I can go to the next level with the coaching of Kim Mulkey... I think that another big reason is, along with all the schools, I could have great branding opportunities."
"I felt like Coach Mulkey's coaching style is going to be good for me. Passionate coaching brings out the best in me," she told ESPN.
The 6-foot-2 Knox plays as a small forward and had offers from USC, Texas, Tennessee and UCLA.

Edited by R. Elahi
