"Probably not a very popular answer": McDonald's All-American Cameron Boozer names one of his favorite NBA stars to play for Duke Blue Devils

The Boozer brothers, Cayden and Cameron, discussed their favorite Duke basketball players on Friday's episode of the team's "The Brotherhood Podcast" on its YouTube channel.

When answering a fan question asked about their favorite Duke players, Cameron went with Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (Timestamp: 28:29):

"Shout out Carlos Boozer (the Boozers' father). I'd say Paolo. He's a guy I watched a lot just because a lot of things he does I'm trying to implement into my game, so it's probably not a very popular answer, but I'd say Paulo."

Cayden, on the other hand, went with New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (Timestamp: 28:48):

"I feel like he was the biggest name that I've seen while I've been alive is Zion Williamson. You know, he was a really good player in high school, but he just took it to another level when he (was) at Duke."

Speaking on why the twins chose Duke, Cameron said (Timestamp: 34:26):

"I think just the culture that they've had over the years, the history that's here and also the connections that are here – Duke, the Brotherhood – and also just what they've done with players in my position – guys like Paulo, (Jayson) Tatum, Zion, Brandon Ingram.

"I mean, those four guys are All-Stars, superstars, so I think just the blueprint that they've had is what coming in here is what I envision myself coming. So, that was a big part of me coming here."

For Cayden, the opportunity to play for one of the best teams and with some of the best players was a major factor in his decision (Timestamp: 35:02):

"I mean for me, personally, I just think it's the best opportunity for me on the court. And off the court, you know, the biggest stage, every game is on national TV you're playing the best teams in the country.

"You're playing with a lot of the best players in the country as well so just building those connections on the court, having people that can develop you to be the best NBA player you can possibly be because they've done it with people before you. It was something that was really important to me, and off the court, the connections are going to be great to have especially after the ball stops bouncing."

The Boozer brothers have spent all four years together at Miami's Columbus High School, winning three state championships.

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer named finalist for MaxPreps Boys National Player of the Year Award

The finalists for the MaxPreps Boys National Player of the Year Award have been announced, with Duke signee Cameron Boozer among the top five. He joins BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and five-star seniors Nate Ament and Brayden Burries in the race for the honor.

Boozer is also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, competing against Dybantsa, Peterson, Ament and Darius Acuff.

The Naismith Player of the Year winner will be announced on March 7, while MaxPreps' award will be revealed on April 8.

