Proud mom La La Anthony celebrates son Kiyan Anthony as she can't believe he's "graduating highschool tomorrow" [PHOTOS]

Four-star senior small forward Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is nearing the end of his high school career. With his graduation from Long Island Lutheran (New York) imminent, actress and celebrity host La La Anthony, his mom, posted about her only child's upcoming graduation on Instagram on Friday.

"Still can’t believe you’re graduating highschool tomorrow @kiyananthony 🥹❤️ how did this happen so fast??!!!!" wrote La La.

She posted a photo dump that included a few pictures of herself with Kiyan Anthony, as well as photos of him on the court and on vacation in Japan. The post also included an image of Kiyan as a baby.

The actress has been open about her having bittersweet feelings about him finally leaving the nest, with the four-star prospect joining Syracuse soon. However, she vowed that she would be present during his games with the Orange.

La La has been supportive of Kiyan Anthony's basketball career, driving for hours to travel to a different state to watch him play either for Long Island Lutheran or his AAU squad, Team Melo. She was also present when he announced his commitment to Syracuse during the Nov. 15 episode of Carmelo's "7 AM in Brooklyn" podcast.

It was also La La, who is divorced from Carmelo, who confirmed that committing to Syracuse was Kiyan's decision alone, and neither his dad nor she pushed him to make that decision. Syracuse is Carmelo's alma mater, with the elder Anthony leading the Orange to their first and only NCAA title in 2003.

La La Anthony opens up about Kiyan Anthony leaving home for college

With Kiyan Anthony graduating soon, La La Anthony is already preparing herself for the inevitable, which is her son leaving home. The actress opened up about this exact moment during an interview with Athlon Sports, released on May 14.

"It makes me really sad, but I'm glad Syracuse is still in New York. It's a five-hour drive and a 45-minute flight, so I'll be there as much as I can. I try not to think about it too much because it does make me sad," she said. "He's my only child, so I'm gonna miss him so much. But I'm glad that he's close enough that I can get there when I need to."

She also noted that Kiyan has been disciplined in his career, and she is happy that he is going to Syracuse.

