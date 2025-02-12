Recruiting insider makes bold Big Ten prediction on 5-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho's commitment

Immanuel Iheanacho, a five-star offensive tackle from Georgetown Prep in Baltimore, has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Ranked as high as No. 2 overall, he holds nearly 30 offers from top Power Four programs.

Iheanacho is in the process of trimming his list to 10 or 11 schools before setting his official visits. He has already locked in trips to Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and Maryland, with LSU, Miami and Texas A&M vying for the final spot.

According to recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Oregon has surged ahead in the race for his commitment, overtaking Georgia, which previously held the lead.

"A lot of runway here for programs to make a move," Wiltfong said Tuesday. "He talked about Maryland being a hometown hero, bringing a Big Ten championship to the Terps and what that would mean. But they still have to move up the list. Oregon remains the front runner, replacing Georgia, who was a longtime front runner."

While the Ducks currently have the edge, the competition remains fierce. In October, On3’s Chad Simmons highlighted Penn State’s strong positioning, noting that Iheanacho has visited multiple times and intends to return.

“If there’s one school that I like their position early, that’s probably Penn State," Simmons said. "He’s been there multiple times, plans to go back at some point this season… For him, academics will be a big factor.”

Alabama has also caught Iheanacho’s attention due to its history of developing NFL talent and top-tier facilities. On3’s Josh Newberg noted that the Crimson Tide’s next priority is securing an official visit:

“I think the Alabama staff is going to meet them and meet the head coach, The next step is trying to get them on campus for an official visit in the summer."

Having drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, Iheanacho previously attended an Oregon camp in July.

Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruitment takes a turn as Maryland gains momentum

Georgetown Prep standout offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho participated in Nike’s "The Next Ones" combine in New Orleans on Saturday, with the recruiting focus shifting to the 2026 class.

While Oregon continues to lead in his recruitment, Iheanacho has been reevaluating his options. Maryland, Penn State and Georgia are firmly in his top four, with the hometown Terrapins gaining traction.

“I’d probably say how all the players fit,” Iheanacho told On3. "A bigger student feeling. I don’t talk to all the players a lot, so being able to see how the players really feel, obviously certain situations are different. Seeing how certain coaches are genuine.”

Maryland remains the school he has visited the most, and recent developments have further influenced his perspective. ESPN’s Eli Lederman reported that Zion Elee’s commitment to Maryland in December played a role in Iheanacho’s reconsideration.

"After Zion committed, it made me realize I could stay home," Iheanacho told ESPN. "Maryland has a couple of five-stars right now. If we all stay home, that's a top-15 recruiting class."

Maryland’s 2025 recruiting class has already set a record, securing seven ESPN 300 players, including four-star quarterback Malik Washington (No. 134) and offensive tackle Jaylen Gilchrist (No. 121).

