Recruiting insider thinks SEC powerhouse can be a frontrunner for 4-star Texas ATH Ethan Feaster owing to his family ties in the state

Ethan Feaster, a four-star wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, is being recruited by some of the top programs in the country. Schools such as Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are all in the race to land the talented receiver.

Ad

However, the LSU Tigers are the current favorites to bag the talented receiver, as per On3. The recruiting website has given the program an 88.7% chance of landing the star prospect.

Ad

Trending

On3's Josh Newberg and LSU Insider Shea Dixon broke down the Tigers' chances to land Feaster and discussed the reasons behind the Baton Rouge-based program's high probability of acquiring the 6-feet-0.5 athlete.

"Feaster is a Louisiana native. A lot of family's is still in Louisiana. LSU has recruited DeSoto well over the years," Dixon said on the On3 Recruits' YouTube channel. "This is a legit option ... a legit target in terms of likelihood that you could land in the class."

Ad

He further continued; "I think it's going to be a battle. He's already set up a number of official visits ... I would argue right now, LSU is not just in the mix, but probably the team to beat."

Ethan Feaster is ranked No. 40 in the country and is the fourth-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the fifth-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Ad

Ethan Feaster is set for an official visit to LSU on June 20

The four-star wide receiver from DeSoto High School, Ethan Feaster is scheduled for an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 20 this year. The LSU Tigers are the favorites to land the talented prospect and Feaster's upcoming visit will be key for Brian Kelly and company to acquire his pledge.

Ad

Feaster has been positive about the Tigers and spoke of them in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons.

"I am from Louisiana and I love the staff at LSU," Ethan Feaster said, as per On3. "A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there."

The LSU Tigers' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 12 in the country, as per 247Sports. Kelly has landed commitments from six athletes from the class and will hope to add Feaster to that list as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.