Rich Paul's Klutch Sports signs rising California high school basketball freshman Shalen Sheppard

Four-time NBA champ LeBron James' agent Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group represents plenty of athletes from the NBA, NFL and college sports. With Paul's vast experience in the industry, plenty of big names including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Collin Sexton, Eric Bledsoe and more have been added to the roster.

However, this time, Klutch Sports took it to the grassroots level by signing the Class of 2028 and Brentwood big man Shalen Sheppard. The news was published by the famous basketball page 'Thehoopspill,' on Tuesday:

"Top Freshman In California Shalen Sheppard (Brentwood) signs with Klutch Sports ✍️🤯 @shalen10sheppard 📸 @_shotbyac," the post was captioned.

The latest Klutch Sports signee has played 14 games for the Los Angeles, CA-based school and is averaging 16.6 points, 2.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. His best performance came in the 95-59 win against the Simi Valley Pioneers last year where he scored 24 points on 69% shooting.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-8 forward has scored more than 12 points in 12 of the 14 games he has played for Brentwood. He has led the school to a 25-5 overall and 7-1 record in the California Southern Section Gold Coast Basketball League.

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), Brentwood was knocked out by Crean Lutheran with a 62-52 scoreline, despite Sheppard's 20-point scoring outburst on Feb. 14.

North Carolina commit and the No. 5 recruit in the 2025 Class, Caleb Wilson was also signed by Klutch Sports. While talking with On3, Wilson talked about the deal with Klutch:

“It’s clear to me that Klutch Athletics puts the athlete first, and I was very naturally drawn to that,” he said (per On3). “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and looking forward to working together to make a positive difference on the court and in the community.”

Aaliyah Crump talks about her deal with Klutch Sports

Texas signee and No. 5 player in the 2025 class, Aaliyah Crump also signed with Rich Paul's brand in 2023.

During a conversation with NIL Newstand, Crump described the deal with Klutch Sports as a 'dream come true:'

“It’s an unbelievable honor for me to become the first high school player and first female athlete to join the Klutch Athletics roster,” said Crump in a conversation with NIL Newstand.

“In many ways, this is a dream come true for me to join a brand that is having such an impact on sport, culture and community. The product aligns perfectly with my needs and my style, and I’m thrilled to start the season in it.”

After signing with Klutch, Aaliyah Crump joined Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards, who signed with Klutch Athletics by New Balance in November 2023 and Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr., among others.

