"Rwanda is proud of you": Fans show love to Nate Ament after five-star McDonald's All-American signs with Tennessee

April has been a big month for five-star small forward Nate Ament. He started the month playing for the East in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1, and then playing in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. Last Sunday, he committed to Tennessee and has now signed his letter of intent with the Volunteers.

Ad

Soon after his commitment to the Vols, Ament interviewed with Slam Magazine, with the video being released on Wednesday. There, he talked about constantly honing his game, his Rwandan heritage and more.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comments section to discuss several things regarding Ament, including his Rwandan heritage.

"Rwanda is proud of you Nate❤️🇷🇼🔥!!!" said one fan.

"Hope to see you one day playing for our national team 🇷🇼🇷🇼🇷🇼 much love from Rwanda and i can’t wait to see you in NBA i’ve following your journey since 2022 and the best thing is that you are improving everyday," one Rwandan fan added.

Ad

"❤️❤️ am ready to focus basketball when he came in Rwanda 🔥🔥🔥" another fan said.

More fans kept on adding love for Ament, though there were a few who expressed that they were correct in predicting that he is not going to Duke.

"I knew he wasn’t a duke kid lol (they give off a certain vibe)" claimed one commenter.

"Keep it up, Nate! No limits, no ceiling, no comp💯" said another person.

Ad

"We love you back here in Kigali Rwanda 🗣️🇷🇼🇷🇼," another Rwandan fan commented.

Fans shower Nate Ament with praises (Source: IG/ slam)

Ament's mother, Godelive Mukankuranga, escaped Rwanda during the Rwandan Genocide in the 90s, moving to the US and getting married and having a family there. As for Ament, he is proud of his Rwandan roots and has visited the country several times already.

Ad

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes all praise for Nate Ament

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes revealed on Monday that Nate Ament has signed with the program, and he is all praises for the No. 4-ranked recruit.

"While everyone is aware of just how special a player Nate is, what really drew us to him throughout the recruiting process was the type of person he is," Barnes said. "Nate is a high-character, family-oriented young man with a tremendous, caring support system around him who will mesh with our program from day one."

Ad

"He brings a dynamic skill set to the hardwood, embodying the attributes of a modern basketball player," he added. "Standing out with next-level positional size, he possesses the rare combination of the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with confidence and precision."

Nate Ament is now the third top 5 recruit in Tennessee's history after Tobias Harris (2010) and Allan Houston (1989).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More