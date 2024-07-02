Ryan Day's Ohio State lands commitment from four-star prospect Maxwell Roy to the class of 2025

Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class added four-star defensive lineman Maxwell Roy from Westerville, Ohio, on Monday. Roy, who is ranked as the No. 58 overall player and the No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2025 class by 247Sports, chose the Ryan Day-coached Buckeyes over several other top programs.

Roy's official visit to OSU from June 14-16 was pivotal.

"Ohio State knows how to treat their recruits right," Roy told Lettermen Row. "I got to spend time with the players and spend time with the staff. That’s the part of this recruiting process that is very important, because it’s so critical to see how you fit in and what the people that are there are like."

Maxwell Roy's commitment follows closely behind his teammate Isaiah West, who also made his visit during the same weekend and committed immediately after.

The pair went to St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia, the same high school that produced Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., the first wide receiver selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Maxwell Roy felt an immediate connection with the Buckeyes' defensive line group and said:

"Just like me, the whole (defensive line) group are a bunch of hard workers who want to just keep getting better."

Maxwell Roy chose Ohio State even after visiting other top programs

Maxwell Roy preferred Ohio State over several high-quality programs. Roy, who made an official visit to Michigan from June 21-23, ultimately chose the Buckeyes, thanks in large part to the recruiting efforts of defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

"The brotherhood there, the commitments, players, and staff are all special," Roy commented. "I can see why everyone says (Johnson) is the GOAT. They've talked about nose (tackle) a lot as well as 3-tech, either one."

Maxwell Roy, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 270 pounds, has garnered scholarship offers from prestigious schools including Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and more.

Ohio State first extended an offer to Roy in May 2023. Since then, he has visited the campus multiple times, including an unofficial visit for the Maryland game last season and an official visit in mid-June.

"I've spent a lot of time talking to him," Roy said of Johnson. "We talked about everything, not just football. And even though I'm not on the team, he gave me a lot of tips, coaching."

The addition of Maxwell Roy enhances an already impressive defensive class for Ohio State, which includes edge rushers Zion Grady, Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, as well as defensive tackle Trajen Odom, who committed on June 28.

The secondary features five-star cornerbacks Na’eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, along with four-star safeties Faheem Delane and DeShawn Stewart, and three-star safety Cody Haddad. With Roy’s commitment, Ohio State’s 2025 class now boasts 12 members and is ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports.

