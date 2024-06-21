Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp

Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 21, 2024 16:53 GMT
Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp
Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp

Kyler Murray has high words of praise for rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and thinks the Cardinals will show significant improvement in offense because of him. The quarterback praised the wide receiver for the ability to get open and win one-on-one matchups. He also added that even when he is not open, he has a sound knowledge of the game that can manipulate the defense into giving him space.

Waxing lyrical about Marvin Harrison Jr., as reported on NFL.com, Kyler Murray said,

"I think that takes us to another level. When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open."
also-read-trending Trending

Saying that a rookie receiver will take the offense to another level is indeed high praise from a quarterback. But Kyler Murray is so sure of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s talent that he doubled down and commented,

"I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."

Will Cardinals’ playoff chances see a bump with Kyler Murray x MHJ offense?

Before the season begins, every team has high hopes. And Kyler Murray is clearly feeling confident in having a weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. But to become the best in the league, they will have to usurp the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, to name a few.

That is going to be easier said than done. Even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is all that he is made out to be by Kyler Murray and gets 1,000 yards in his rookie season, the Cardinals will be ranked 15th just in the NFC, based on the historical performance of the other two top wide receivers on the depth chart. If he breaks all records and becomes the first wide receiver to get 2,000 yards in a season, then too, they would probably be behind the 49ers and the Eagles, and even possibly the Bears.

In simple terms, the Cardinals' offense will struggle to be the best in the league based on the players they have. If they want to be top, then the players other than the rookie would have to improve on their previous showings.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी