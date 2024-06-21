Kyler Murray makes bold claim about Marvin Harrison Jr. after Cardinals minicamp

Kyler Murray has high words of praise for rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and thinks the Cardinals will show significant improvement in offense because of him. The quarterback praised the wide receiver for the ability to get open and win one-on-one matchups. He also added that even when he is not open, he has a sound knowledge of the game that can manipulate the defense into giving him space.

Waxing lyrical about Marvin Harrison Jr., as reported on NFL.com, Kyler Murray said,

"I think that takes us to another level. When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open."

Saying that a rookie receiver will take the offense to another level is indeed high praise from a quarterback. But Kyler Murray is so sure of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s talent that he doubled down and commented,

"I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."

Will Cardinals’ playoff chances see a bump with Kyler Murray x MHJ offense?

Before the season begins, every team has high hopes. And Kyler Murray is clearly feeling confident in having a weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. But to become the best in the league, they will have to usurp the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, to name a few.

That is going to be easier said than done. Even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is all that he is made out to be by Kyler Murray and gets 1,000 yards in his rookie season, the Cardinals will be ranked 15th just in the NFC, based on the historical performance of the other two top wide receivers on the depth chart. If he breaks all records and becomes the first wide receiver to get 2,000 yards in a season, then too, they would probably be behind the 49ers and the Eagles, and even possibly the Bears.

In simple terms, the Cardinals' offense will struggle to be the best in the league based on the players they have. If they want to be top, then the players other than the rookie would have to improve on their previous showings.