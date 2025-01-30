S&C coach shares Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' flexing his muscles while appreciating hard work

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas often garners attention for his on-court performance. The hard work and dedication that is put into scoring and performing is majorly unknown and unseen by fans.

On Wednesday, Thomas’ S&C coach, Kolby Smith, took to Instagram to share a picture of the prospect working out in a gym. The snap highlights his back and arm muscles. The coach acknowledges Overtime Elite as a top player in the high school basketball scene.

He mentioned the recent honor he received, which is being on the McDonald’s All-American Game roster. He further shared he would like to keep working together.

“When you’re 1 of 1, it’s constant work at the craft … McDonald’s All American.. Cool, let’s keep working,” the S&C coach captioned the story.

Meleek Thomas was a former Lincoln Park standout. He helped the squad win back-to-back WPIAL (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League) and PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) championships.

Arkansas signees Meleek Thomas vs. Darius Acuff Jr. to face off at All-American Game

The pair of Arkansas signees Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. have been named McDonald's All-Americans.

Both will compete in the All-American Game on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn along with 23 other top recruits. Thomas will play on the East roster, facing future teammate Acuff on the West team.

The McDonald’s All-American Game has previously featured legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Thomas averaged 22.4 points per game in his junior season. Later, in 2024, he transferred to Overtime Elite. With the City Reapers, he has become a top scorer for the team, averaging 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Acuff, a 6-foot-1 player, leads his team with 21.6 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field.

Thomas ranks No. 8 on the On3 Class of 2025 rankings, while Acuff ranks No. 10.

The East team features players like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Isiah Harwell, Nate Ament, Trey McKenney, along with Thomas.

The West team has names like Alijah Arenas, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., overall No. 1 AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Koa Peat.

