Sabrina Ionescu, Kevin Durant or James Harden: McDonald's All-American players share their thoughts on who had the best signature sneaker 

It was the McDonald's All-American Game last Tuesday, with 48 of the best high school hoopers in the country descending on New York City to play. It also got them to show off their new kicks, many of which were sponsored by the big shoe brands.

With this, the Sole Retriever Instagram page asked these McDonald's All-American players which of them had the best signature sneaker. Many of them could not agree on a definitive answer, though many of the guys and girls went with Sabrina Ionescu.

Alijah Arenas, who was wearing James Harden's shoes and is sponsored by Adidas, chose James Harden.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer went with Luka Doncic. After Sabrina Ionescu, Kevin Durant also had a lot of players, including Chris Cenac Jr., saying he had the best signature sneaker out of all of them, while others went with Donovan Mitchell.

During the Slam Dunk Contest, No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa, who was not featured in the video, was seen rocking a custom pair of KD 18s, Durant's signature shoe. The pair came in McDonald's colors and featured both Durant's and Dybantsa's logos.

Meanwhile, all three of Adidas' signature athletes, Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr., were playing for the same team, the West. They were featured in Adidas gear for the game, with Arenas still rocking those James Hardens.

What happened during the McDonald's All-American Game?

The McDonald's All-American Game features an East vs. West format, featuring the best high school hoopers from the eastern part of the US against the best from the western portion. It is divided between the boys and girls, with the girls going first on Tuesday.

For the Girls Game, the West won 104-82, with Sienna Betts taking home MVP honors with her performance of 16 points, seven rebounds, one block, one steal and two assists. No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez had 10 points for the West, while Grace Knox had five points and 10 rebounds.

For the Boys' Game, the West also won it 105-92. However, there were two MVPs, with the West's Darryn Peterson and the East's Cameron Boozer both getting the award. Peterson had 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Boozer had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

There were also several other contests, with five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou winning the slam dunk contest. Mikel Brown Jr. won the overall 3-point shootout against the winner of the girls' contest, Aaliyah Chavez.

