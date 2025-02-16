Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters show off energetic dance moves at Sierra Canyon's playoff game

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers hosted the Heritage Christian Warriors in the second game of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships. As the senior cheerleaders for the school, the twin daughters of controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jessie and D'Lila, were there and showed off their energetic dance moves while cheering for the home team.

Ad

The Combs Twins show off their dance moves while cheering for Canyon (Source: Instagram/ the_combs_twins)

The Combs Twins are regular fixtures in Sierra Canyon basketball and football games as cheerleaders and regularly post about their activities with their squad on social media.

Ad

Trending

As for the game, Sierra Canyon is off to a 2-0 start in the group stage of the playoffs. On Friday, they defeated Heritage Christian 65-54, and before that, they defeated Redondo Union on Feb. 12. 69-66 in overtime.

Sierra Canyon entered the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships playoffs as the No. 6 seed, with the two teams the team defeated being No. 7 seed Redondo Union and No. 8 seed Heritage Christian. No. 3 seed St. John Bosco and No. 2 seed Roosevelt High School are also part of Pool B.

Ad

Sierra Canyon to take on teams led by five-star prospects back-to-back in the playoffs

As for those two teams that the Trailblazers have not yet faced in the group stage's Pool B, they will be visiting No. 3 seed St. John Bosco on Feb. 18 and then No. 2 seed Roosevelt on Feb. 21. Both teams are expected to be tough matchups as they are both led by five-star prospects.

Ad

While the Trailblazers have three stars in Bryce Cofield and Bryce James, their next opponent, St. John Bosco, will be led by No. 2-ranked junior Brandon McCoy Jr. who missed several games in the season because of injury.

As for the Roosevelt Mustangs, the team is led by five-star uncommitted prospect Brayden Burries. He led the Mustangs to a dominating 74-57 victory against Heritage Christian and a 28-2 overall win-loss record.

After the group stage, the top teams in each pool will move on to the knockout round, with the final two teams from either pool taking on one another in the championship game on Mar. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback