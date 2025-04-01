Shaq's daughter Mea'rah O'Neal and rapper Yung Miami share their reactions to the Combs twins' IG photos

The Combs twins, who are Sierra Canyon School cheerleaders and the daughters of the American rap mogul Diddy, usually post pictures of themselves and highlights of their cheerleading gigs for the Trailblazers on their Instagram page.

In their latest post, the twins were dripped up in the New York clothing brand Supreme as they wore masks and showed off their attire.

"SEEEEYUHHHH," they captioned the post.

The post elicited reactions from the daughter of the four-time NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal, Mea'rah O'Neal, and American rapper Caresha Brownlee, who goes by the stage name Yung Miami:

Mea'rah O'Neal' comment (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

"trimmmmm,'' commented O'Neal.

Yung Miami's reaction (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Yung Miami commented with five fire emojis.

The twins also cheered on Arizona Wildcats commitment Bryce James and Sierra Canyon during their 74-68 win over Redondo Union in the Regional Final of the 2025 CIF State boys basketball championships.

They reshared videos by Image Consultant Evelyn Hudson and music artist Quincy.

The twins support Sierra Canyon as they head to the state championship. (Image: IG/ Combs Twins)

"@the_combs_twins HERE FOR CHEER," the story was captioned by Quincy.

"My babies did that okayyyy @the_combs_twins," Hudson captioned her story with emojis.

The stories were posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Combs twins talked about their cheerleading experience

Sierra Canyon seniors Jessie and D'Lila Combs were born on Dec. 21, 2006, and were named after their grandmother by Diddy and Kim Porter.

In an interview with Rolling Out in 2022, the Sierra Canyon cheerleaders talked about getting into cheerleading.

“We had no experience before," Jessie Combs said. "I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering, and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it.”

The Combs twins, who have made appearances in several fashion shows, were also a part of the cheerleading squad that won a national championship in 2023.

