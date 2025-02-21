AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Class and BYU signee has been phenomenal on the court. The 6-foot-9 forward took to Instagram to share a dump of videos and images on Thursday. The dump featured some of his highlights for Utah Prep, meeting the four-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and more.

Son of the four-time NBA Champ Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal was hyped seeing Dybantsa's IG post and took to the comments section to post a one-word reaction:

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal reacts with 1 word as AJ Dybantsa posts hyped-up caption for IG dump (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa

"KILLA!" Shareef O'Neal commented.

Check out the original post by AJ Dybantsa:

"A Golden ticket, this ain’t light but it’s like I do magic felt like I did this all in one night," Dybantsa wrote in the caption.

Shareef O'Neal started his freshman season at Windward School in Los Angeles, averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he received his first college offer from the LSU Tigers in May 2015.

He improved in his sophomore season, scoring 23 points against Bishop Alemany, before transferring to Crossroads School in Santa Monica in June 2016. In his senior year, he scored 15 points in a 54-50 win over Brentwood. He continued to impress as he also put up 20 points against Bol Bol's Mater Dei.

He signed for the UCLA Bruins in 2018 and then transferred to the Tigers in 2020, where he played for two years.

As for AJ Dybantsa, he will participate in the NBA Future Games on Sunday. The Brockton, MA native talked about inspiring the future generation in a video posted on Instagram:

“It’s cool because once I was a kid in the stands watching my favorite high school player. Now, I just want to inspire kids to pursue their dreams," Dybantsa said via Instagram.

AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep set to participate in Philadelphia Grind Session

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep will tip off their Grind Session against The Fort (Ontario, CA) on Friday. Their second game will be against Huntington Expression Prep (WV) on Saturday at Main Gym.

The Grind Session features 15 boys' teams and four girls' teams and the circuit has produced over 3,000 players playing college basketball or in the NBA. Some big names including Tyrese Maxey and Jayson Tatum have played in this circuit.

Dybantsa will enroll for the BYU Cougars before the 2025 All-American Iverson Classic game and will subsequently not feature in the contest.

