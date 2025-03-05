Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me'Arah O’Neal and Mikey Williams share their reaction to Kaleena Smith’s IG post 

Kaleena Smith, the No.1 recruit in the 2027 class, helped Ontario Christian clinch its first Open Division title on Saturday. The 5-foot-5 point guard has been on a roll this season, dropping incredible performance in nearly every game. However, the young prodigy sent out a message to her opponents following her big achievement.

Ad

On Instagram, Smith shared a snap in which she looked calm and focused with headphones on her head.

"Job not done kid. #forhisglory #godschild," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams posted a comment under Kaleena Smith's post to send his support and appreciation to the Ontario Christian standout.

"🎯❤️," he wrote.

Mikey Williams, Me'Arah O'Neal and Laura Govan via Instagram

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, also applauded the wonder kid in the comments section.

Ad

"keep goin kid🤞🏽," her comment read.

Earlier, NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, congratulated Smith and Co. for the championship win.

"So proud so dope ❤️❤️❤️ Y'all deserve it all," Govan wrote.

Ontario Christian (29-1) entered the game as the top-ranked team in the nation, while Etiwanda (29-5) wasn't far behind, ranking sixth in the country.

Kaleena Smith played a key role with 13 points, eight assists and two steals, but it was Tati Griffin who stood out, leading the Knights with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Ad

Etiwanda controlled the first quarter, leading 20-14, but Smith's Knights responded in the second and third quarters. They outscored the Eagles 15-7 to take a 29-27 advantage into halftime and 24-15 to lead by 11 points after the third quarter and then held off a strong comeback effort from Etiwanda to win 65-63.

LSU signee Grace Knox hit a 3-pointer that gave Etiwanda a 60-59 lead with 2:30 remaining in the game. Smith's two free throws gave Ontario Christian a 64-63 lead with 17 seconds to play and made another with 0.2 seconds remaining for the game's final point.

Ad

Kaleena Smith's impressive 2024-25 Season

Kaleena Smith had a great 2024-25 season. In her sophomore year, she played 30 games, averaging 23.0 points per game with 22 offensive rebounds and 59 defensive rebounds as well as 241 assists. Smith also showcased her defensive skills, tallying 135 steals and 14 blocks.

As a freshman in 2023-24, Smith played 33 games and made an immediate impact. She averaged 34.9 minutes per game and scored 35.0 points with 20 offensive rebounds and 96 defensive rebounds along with 216 assists, 138 steals and 21 blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback