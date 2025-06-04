Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me’arah O’Neal reacts with 2-words as Kaleena Smith adds major SEC offer days after Iowa Hawkeyes interest

Kaleena Smith, the top prospect in the Class of 2027, has earned attention from fans and top college basketball programs alike. On Sunday, she received an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Post the Iowa offer, on Tuesday, Smith again took to Instagram to share two more SEC offers from Florida and Wisconsin. The 5-foot-5 guard, whose skills outpace her size, thanked the Florida Gators' coach, Kelly Rae Finley, and assistant coach, Cynthia Jordan.

"After having a great conversation with @coach_two_three & @kraefin, I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Florida!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡💙 #sec #godsplan #allglorytogod," read the post's caption.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, commented on the post, sharing her excitement about the news. She was a freshman guard for the Florida Gators last season.

"oh yeah," she commented under the post.

Me’arah O’Neal's comment on Kaleena Smith's post

Kaleena also posted Wisconsin's re-offer.

"After having a great conversation with Coach Mann, I am very blessed to say that I have been re-offered from Wisconsin!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!❤️🤍 #gobadgers❤️ #godsplan #allglorytogod," read another post's caption.

The five-star player has also received offers from South Carolina, UConn, LSU, and USC, and has made unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Louisville.

Kaleena Smith earns Adidas Eurocamp 2025 Invite

Kaleena Smith has been selected to participate in the Adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy. She’s one of just 11 athletes named to the roster, as announced by 3Stripes Select Basketball on Instagram.

“LADIES, YOU'VE EARNED IT‼️ Huge congratulations to our 3SSB Girls on their official invite to the exclusive adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy 🇮🇹🏀 Watch us shine 🤩 on global stage,” the post read.

Smith will join top recruits from the Classes of 2026 and 2027. Besides Smith, the roster includes Kate Harpring, Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards, Amari Byles, Amayah Garcia, Bella Ragone, Lauren Hassell, Lanelle Wright, Myah Elise Epps, Emilia Krstevski, Ashley Knox and Danyella Mporokoso.

Kaleen Smith and Lauren Hassell are the only players selected from the Class of 2027.

As a freshman at Ontario Christian High School, Smith averaged 34.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game.

She also set a Southern Section record with 179 3-pointers at a 41% clip and totalled 1,153 points over 33 games, which is the 10th all-time in California single-season scoring.

