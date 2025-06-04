  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me’arah O’Neal reacts with 2-words as Kaleena Smith adds major SEC offer days after Iowa Hawkeyes interest

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me’arah O’Neal reacts with 2-words as Kaleena Smith adds major SEC offer days after Iowa Hawkeyes interest

By Nishant
Modified Jun 04, 2025 19:05 GMT
Top 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith and Florida Gators guard Me&rsquo;arah O&rsquo;Neal
Top 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith and Florida Gators guard Me’arah O’Neal (Source: Getty)

Kaleena Smith, the top prospect in the Class of 2027, has earned attention from fans and top college basketball programs alike. On Sunday, she received an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Post the Iowa offer, on Tuesday, Smith again took to Instagram to share two more SEC offers from Florida and Wisconsin. The 5-foot-5 guard, whose skills outpace her size, thanked the Florida Gators' coach, Kelly Rae Finley, and assistant coach, Cynthia Jordan.

"After having a great conversation with @coach_two_three & @kraefin, I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Florida!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡💙 #sec #godsplan #allglorytogod," read the post's caption.
also-read-trending Trending

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, commented on the post, sharing her excitement about the news. She was a freshman guard for the Florida Gators last season.

"oh yeah," she commented under the post.
Me&rsquo;arah O&rsquo;Neal&#039;s comment on Kaleena Smith&#039;s post
Me’arah O’Neal's comment on Kaleena Smith's post

Kaleena also posted Wisconsin's re-offer.

"After having a great conversation with Coach Mann, I am very blessed to say that I have been re-offered from Wisconsin!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!❤️🤍 #gobadgers❤️ #godsplan #allglorytogod," read another post's caption.

The five-star player has also received offers from South Carolina, UConn, LSU, and USC, and has made unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Louisville.

Kaleena Smith earns Adidas Eurocamp 2025 Invite

Kaleena Smith has been selected to participate in the Adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy. She’s one of just 11 athletes named to the roster, as announced by 3Stripes Select Basketball on Instagram.

“LADIES, YOU'VE EARNED IT‼️ Huge congratulations to our 3SSB Girls on their official invite to the exclusive adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy 🇮🇹🏀 Watch us shine 🤩 on global stage,” the post read.

Smith will join top recruits from the Classes of 2026 and 2027. Besides Smith, the roster includes Kate Harpring, Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards, Amari Byles, Amayah Garcia, Bella Ragone, Lauren Hassell, Lanelle Wright, Myah Elise Epps, Emilia Krstevski, Ashley Knox and Danyella Mporokoso.

Kaleen Smith and Lauren Hassell are the only players selected from the Class of 2027.

As a freshman at Ontario Christian High School, Smith averaged 34.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game.

She also set a Southern Section record with 179 3-pointers at a 41% clip and totalled 1,153 points over 33 games, which is the 10th all-time in California single-season scoring.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications