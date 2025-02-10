"Shout out VA": Carmelo Anthony praises Virginia HS team's impressive OT performance against son Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran

10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony knows an impressive performance when he sees one. He left a comment appreciating his son Kiyan’s opponent team under Slam High School’s Instagram post.

The post shared hyped moments from the OT game between Kiyan’s Long Island Lutheran and Virginia’s No. 1 high school team, John Marshall Justices. The clips shared showed an intense match between the teams as the crowd cheered and the players celebrated with passion.

“Kiyan Anthony and LuHi picked up a win over John Marshall in a CRAZY OT game last night 🔥🔥🔥 @dvnvisualz,” the caption of the post read.

“Great game! Great atmosphere! Shout out VA 🫡 John Marshall,” Carmelo commented.

Carmelo Anthony via Instagram

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders won with a 66-63 overtime victory against the John Marshall Justices in the Above the Rim Classic. The game, held at Virginia Union, had Carmelo Anthony in attendance.

Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony led his team with 15 points but it was not an easy game. Both the teams were neck-to-neck from start to finish. This made the game one of four highlight games in the 22-game Above the Rim Classic showcase.

The Crusaders struggled earlier in the season, especially after Kiyan suffered an injury in the season opener against St. Joseph’s. After his return in early January, LuHi has been unstoppable, and this win marks their 13th consecutive victory.

Long Island Lutheran improved to 16-5 with the victory, while John Marshall dropped to 16-2. LuHi also ranked up a spot in the Nike Elite League with a 5-4 record.

Carmelo Anthony on Kiyan Anthony continuing Syracuse’s legacy

Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse University to an NCAA championship in 2003. Kiyan, a four-star recruit who had offers from USC, Florida State, Rutgers and Auburn alike, committed to Syracuse in November 2024.

On The Tamron Hall Show, the former NBA star shared his excitement about his son continuing the legacy.

"When he came to me and said that this is the decision that he wanted to do for so long, I didn't say anything, I backed out of it," Anthony said.

"I couldn't have conversations with him because it'll be seen like I'm leaning towards the 'Cuse ... So once he really said 'Dad, OK, this is what I wanna do,' then I was able to lay out what is in front of you—the good, the bad, what to expect, what not to expect."

Kiyan is set to join four-star recruits Sadiq White Jr. and Luke Fennell at Syracuse next season.

