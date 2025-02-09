"I hope Kiyan Anthony don't end up like Bronny James": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son and LuHi winning over John Marshall

It was the best team in New York taking on the best team in Virginia, and Kiyan Anthony led his team, Long Island Lutheran, in a closely contested overtime win over John Marshall High School on Friday. The Crusaders survived the Justices 66-63, and it was Anthony who helped Long Island Luthern escape with a win.

Trending

With his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, watching courtside, Kiyan Anthony scored 15 points in a performance that got many fans talking.

"i hope kiyan dont end up like bronny james when he make it to the nba," one fan wrote.

"Wit All Due Respect Just Imagine Kiyan Being Even Better Than Melo," another commented.

"Great to see the young fellas attacking the rim," another added.

Carmelo Anthony also commented on the post regarding his son.

"Great game! Great atmosphere! Shout out VA 🫡 John Marshall," the NBA legend posted.

Meanwhile, others just enjoyed the close battle between the two nationally ranked teams.

"63-66 LUHI in overtime ! Great game 🔥," one fan wrote.

"Kiyan th baby faced assassin," another commented.

Hoops Fans react to Kiyan Anthony's performance vs. John Marshall at the Above the Rim Classic in Virginia. (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

The game happened at Virginia Union in front of a sold-out crowd that were cheering for the hometown John Marshall to beat the visiting Long Island Lutheran during the Above the Rim Classic game. However, the Crusaders (16-5) powered through for their 13th win in a row.

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders are still in sixth place in the Nike Elite League with a 5-4 record. The team struggled early in the season after Kiyan Anthony was sidelined with an injury.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran only have 2 games left in regular season

The high school basketball season is wrapping up, and the younger Anthony, who is a Syracuse signee, only has a few games left in his high school career, as only two opponents are left in the regular season before LuHi heads to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament.

First up for the Crusaders will be Carmelo Anthony's former team, Oak Hill Academy, with the showdown happening on Valentine's Day. The next day, Long Island Lutheran will take on five-star Darius Acuff Jr. (an Arkansas signee) and IMG Academy, another nationally ranked team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback